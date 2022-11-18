ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Sanders Named Butkus Award Finalist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation’s best collegiate linebacker. The Denton, Texas, product has emerged as one of the nation’s top defensive playmakers this season. Sanders delivered his sixth...
Handmade bootmaker to open first Arkansas location in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Tecovas, a western bootmaker based in Austin, has announced it is opening its first location in Arkansas. The new store will carry inventory in all Tecovas’ categories: cowboy boots, bags, clothes, and accessories. Customers will also be able to personalize their purchases and refresh past purchases with complimentary boot shines.
