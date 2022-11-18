Recovering from bullet wounds, Pakistan's Imran Khan talks of new waves of protest

Read full article on original website
Kazakhstan rejects criticism of presidential election
Kazakhstan has dismissed international criticism of its presidential vote, in which incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a landslide re-election victory. According to final results published on Tuesday, Tokayev cemented his grip on power for a second term, winning 81.31 percent of the vote.
'Golden billion,' Putin's favorite conspiracy, explains his worldview and strategy
MOSCOW — As the war in Ukraine approaches the nine-month mark, Western governments have repeatedly accused Russia of imperialist expansionism, nuclear blackmail, weaponizing food, energy and winter — and a host of other hostilities that put the welfare of millions at risk. Yet there's an increasingly common counternarrative...
Art or torture? France debates banning bullfighting
ARLES, France, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sixteen-year old Baptiste is training to be a bullfighter in the southern French city of Arles and says lawmakers who want to ban it across the country simply do not comprehend what he calls an art.
Blinken says immunity for bin Salman does not speak to 'current status' in US-Saudi relations: 'Legal matter'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration's decision to grant immunity to Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman does not reflect 'current status' of US-Saudi relations.
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that it would face "a more fatal security crisis" as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test
These are the migrants who plant and pick the strawberries in your supermarket
If you've ever had strawberries, there is a good chance they were grown in a province in southern Spain called Huelva. Spain is the second largest producer of strawberries, behind the United States. And the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry...
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here's what was decided at global talks
Contentious climate negotiations ended in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as negotiators from around the world finalized a modest deal to help control global warming and pay for the costs of a hotter Earth. Deep-seated tensions flared between richer countries that have prospered by burning fossil fuels, and developing ones, which are...
FIFA World Cup: The U.S. and Wales tie 1-1 in a crucial opening match
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men's national team's first appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a crucial opening match against Wales, has ended in a 1-1 tie, complicating U.S. hopes of emerging from the group stage. The outcome was something of a disappointment after the U.S. had shown...
Erdogan signals ground operation into Syria 'soon'
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Tuesday that Turkey would "soon" launch a ground operation into Syria against Kurdish targets defying mounting international pressure. Ankara launched a series of air strikes in Operation Claw-Sword on Sunday -- hitting dozens of Kurdish targets across Iraq and Syria -- and announcing that its military was once again "on the top of the terrorists".
