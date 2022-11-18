ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Recovering from bullet wounds, Pakistan's Imran Khan talks of new waves of protest

By Mohamad ElBardicy, Steve Inskeep
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Kazakhstan rejects criticism of presidential election

Kazakhstan has dismissed international criticism of its presidential vote, in which incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a landslide re-election victory.  According to final results published on Tuesday, Tokayev cemented his grip on power for a second term, winning 81.31 percent of the vote.
Reuters

Art or torture? France debates banning bullfighting

ARLES, France, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sixteen-year old Baptiste is training to be a bullfighter in the southern French city of Arles and says lawmakers who want to ban it across the country simply do not comprehend what he calls an art.
AFP

Erdogan signals ground operation into Syria 'soon'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Tuesday that Turkey would "soon" launch a ground operation into Syria against Kurdish targets defying mounting international pressure.  Ankara launched a series of air strikes in Operation Claw-Sword on Sunday -- hitting dozens of Kurdish targets across Iraq and Syria -- and announcing that its military was once again "on the top of the terrorists". 
WASHINGTON STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy