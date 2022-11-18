Read full article on original website
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Meet Erin Summers: Host Of The New Orleans Saints Podcast And Sideline Reporter For The Pelicans Radio TeamFlorence Carmela
WDSU
Storms possible in New Orleans for Thanksgiving
You may have heard we've got storms headed in for the holiday. Let's break it down. Our two best forecasts have started to close in on a similar forecast for Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday, and it calls for more storms. Let's start with our forecast out of the U.S., the...
Some sleet from Hammond north, warm up coming for Thanksgiving
We had reports early this morning of some sleet and a few flurries along the I-55 corridors from Jackson, MS down to Hammond, LA. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says we will see a warm up this week.
fox8live.com
Cold, dry start to the week, but a warming trend is coming
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend finishes dry and cool. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon with a chilly northeasterly wind. The week starts off similarly, but temperatures gradually climb through Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s for the holiday Thursday, then fall into...
WDSU
Warming to 60s & 70s Next Week
NEW ORLEANS — Warm Gulf of Mexico humidity will push onshore early next week and push back on the chilly temperatures as of late. Cool to mild daily temperatures are expected in the low 60's Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday upper 60's to low 70s.
WDSU
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health and the Jefferson Parish Water Department issued a Boil Water Advisory for Grand Isle from Cheniere to Rosethorn Lane. This is a precaution due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in...
fox8live.com
Participants brave chilly temps for 2022 New Orleans Heart Walk
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Participants braved chilly temperatures and light rain Saturday (Nov. 19) at the American Heart Association’s 2022 New Orleans Heart Walk. Fox 8 meteorologist Nicondra Norwood emceed the event, which also featured former Saints linebacker Craig Robertson as a celebrity guest. Officials said the teams and...
fox8live.com
49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
WDSU
New Orleans residents driving from West Bank snarled by accident
NEW ORLEANS — Two lanes of U.S. 90 Business East are blocked at Earhart Boulevard due to an accident. Both right lanes are blocked, according to the Department of Transportation. Congestion from the wreck has reached Terry Parkway. Drivers are urged to use another route.
uptownmessenger.com
Oysters are the star of local Thanksgiving tables (with recipes)
Before and since the Americans purchased New Orleans from the French, New Orleans has remained unique and distinct, nearly 220 years later, we still spurn convention. Thanksgiving is no exception. We celebrate with oysters: Oyster Soup or Stew and Oyster Dressing (you’ll find the recipes below). Not just oysters,...
uptownmessenger.com
St. Catherine’s Day Parade hangs up its hat
For more than a decade, the Garden District has provided the backdrop for the St. Catherine’s Day Hat Parade on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Francophiles and those who simply enjoyed parading in a fancy hat would meet at St. Charles Avenue and Pleasant Street, sip on sparkling wine and walk a brief route to the sounds of live gypsy jazz.
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
biteofthebest.com
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
NOLA.com
Step off in Covington with the History and Holly Home Tour
Christ Episcopal Church will soon be decorated for the holidays, just as it might have been when it was serving English immigrants who had settled in British West Florida. A historic marker at the church says it is the oldest public building being used in Covington. Before this was St....
fox8live.com
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
iheart.com
This Louisiana City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
A Louisiana city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Louisiana managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Woman struck by car after tripping, falling while crossing New Orleans street
A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car.
fox8live.com
Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Eight people escape two-alarm New Orleans house fire
Eight people escaped a two-alarm house fire Saturday morning in the Broadmoor neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Three residents and five visitors fled the fire, which was reported at 7:28 a.m. in the 3600 block of Napoleon Avenue. It destroyed a vehicle, the garage and two rooms in the back of the two-story, wood-frame residence, firefighters said.
999ktdy.com
Watch as Sparks Fly From Truck During High Speed Chase on I-10
A very scary scene was caught on camera Friday afternoon after a truck sped away from police on I-10. WBRZ reports, "That the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers into Ascension Parish, crossing over the Mississippi River via the Sunshine Bridge and getting onto I-10."
