Read full article on original website
Related
Why was Ecuador’s World Cup opener vs. Qatar ruled out?
An unusual offside call delayed the opening goal of the World Cup, as Ecuador’s third-minute opening goal against Qatar was called back. A Pervis Estupiñán free kick from near midfield drew Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb off his line for an attempted punch, but Félix Torres got his head to the service first. Chaos ensued, with the ball bouncing amid hesitant players from both sides. Al-Sheeb retreated to his line, while Michael Estrada kept the play alive with a second header. That guided the ball towards Torres, who went for an acrobatic volley. Torres didn’t get good contact on the ball, but he...
'We Want Beer' Chanted by Ecuador Fans at World Cup, Budweiser Responds
Ecuador fans made their feelings clear about Qatar's U-turn on the sale of alcohol at FIFA World Cup stadiums, as they celebrated their victory over the hosts.
Wales asks FIFA why rainbow hats were removed at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting against the United States on Monday. Rainbow imagery, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, is controversial in a country where same-sex relations...
USMNT legend Landon Donovan predicts Mexico’s World Cup fate ahead of life in ‘difficult group’ in Qatar
EL TRI faces a tough battle if they're to make it out of the group stages. USMNT legend and former Club León forward Landon Donovan sees Mexico making a push for the round of 16, but it'll be difficult. According to Marca, Donovan said: "It is a difficult group.
Qatar opens World Cup with lavish half-hour ceremony
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record. It wasn’t the biggest moment of...
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Signs Deal With Trump Family for Oman Project
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement...
Where To Watch Qatar v Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Qatar and Ecuador kick off the FIFA World Cup 2022 and here you can find when the game kicks off and where you can watch it.
Ecuador Fan In Qatar Hit With Angry Response After Making Money Taunt About VAR Call
An Ecuador supporter at the World Cup in Qatar was filmed taunting locals during Sunday's opening game of the tournament.
China signs $60 billion LNG deal with Qatar - one of biggest deals ever for the highly coveted fuel
China signed a deal to secure liquefied natural gas flows from Qatar on Monday. The agreement is worth $60 billion and is one of the largest deals for LNG to date. China will receive roughly 4 million tons annually of LNG from Qatar starting in 2026. China reached a $60...
Qatar coach Felix Sanchez rejects bribery rumours: 'Nobody will destabilise us'
Qatar coach Felix Sanchez says he does not like criticism of the country and is excited ahead of the team's World Cup debut
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA’s most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned away...
Qatar Vs Ecuador Sets FIFA World Cup Record For Fewest Shots
Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup only featured 11 shots.
Italy to press ahead with plans to sell ITA despite MSC snub
ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's government will press ahead with plans to sell a majority stake in airline ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday, after shipping group MSC dropped its interest.
Vatican calls up Atlético Madrid doctor to treat Pope’s knee problem
The head doctor at the Spanish football team Atlético Madrid has described Pope Francis as a “very charming and very stubborn” patient, after the Vatican called him up to treat the pontiff’s enduring knee problem. José María Villalón, a distinguished doctor in the field of sport...
US News and World Report
India Expects Bilateral Trade With Australia to Exceed $45 Billion in 5 Years
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India expects total bilateral trade with Australia of around $45 billion to $50 billion over the next 5 years, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. Annual goods and services trade between the two countries stand at $31 billion at present, according to the Indian government.
Art or torture? France debates banning bullfighting
ARLES, France, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sixteen-year old Baptiste is training to be a bullfighter in the southern French city of Arles and says lawmakers who want to ban it across the country simply do not comprehend what he calls an art.
US News and World Report
China Resumes Streaming South Korean Content After Six-Year Suspension
SEOUL (Reuters) - A Chinese streaming platform has resumed distributing South Korean content after suspending it for nearly six years, South Korean officials said on Tuesday, in what Seoul called a sign of Beijing's readiness to improve ties. China's streaming site Tencent began distributing a film by South Korean director...
The Jewish Press
Military Intelligence Chief Haliva: Iran May Attack Qatar Soccer Games
Major general Aharon Haliva who commands the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate said in a lecture at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv that the protests in Iran have become civilian riots, causing high levels of anxiety in the regime which is concerned about its future. Haliva...
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fan goes viral for taunting Qatar with 'bribery' gestures
Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in World Cup 2022's opener – but one South American found himself in an altercation with home fans
Comments / 0