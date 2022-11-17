Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now
The solar industry continues to grow, and it's becoming more profitable as companies establish their place in the market. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) would be great in any energy portfolio. *Stock prices used...
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. As of 2:25 p.m. ET, the stock was down 6.8% to about $168 per share. That's the lowest level since November 2020. The reasons for today's decline are some of the same that have contributed to the...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ROST
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Ross Stores is now the #90 analyst pick, moving up by 8 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG
The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of IXG were down about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Itau...
NASDAQ
ARHS or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) and Tractor Supply (TSCO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks...
NASDAQ
Notable Monday Option Activity: NBR, LIVN, RCL
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR), where a total volume of 1,986 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 198,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138.6% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
EFV, TEVA, AER, CYBR: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) where we have detected an approximate $90.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.6% decrease week over week (from 339,200,000 to 337,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of EFV, in trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) is off about 2.2%, AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) is off about 1%, and CyberArk Software Ltd (Symbol: CYBR) is lower by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the EFV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of EFV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Walmart (WMT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF Movers: FTXG, OIH
In trading on Monday, the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Herbalife Nutrition, up about 3.3% and shares of Hershey, up about 2.7% on the day. And underperforming other...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold American Financial (AFG)
American Financial Group, Inc.’s AFG growth in the surplus lines and excess liability businesses, rate increases, and higher retentions and effective capital deployment make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Financial’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at...
NASDAQ
Why Arrow Electronics (ARW) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
The 2 Best ETFs If You're In Your 20s
One of the very best allies an investor has is time in the market. The longer a time horizon you have to invest, the more time you have to put the incredible power of compounding to work. Obviously, the younger you are, the more time you'll have in the market. That's why it's imperative to start investing as soon as possible, starting with an employer-sponsored plan.
NASDAQ
Primerica (PRI) OKs Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Return
The board of directors of Primerica, Inc. PRI authorized a share buyback program to return more value to investors. The latest authorization will allow the company to spend up to $375 million to repurchase its common stock through next year. Primerica had $31.9 million available for repurchase as of Sep...
NASDAQ
2 Deeply Oversold Tech Stocks That Wall Street’s Sticking With
The great tech wreck of 2022 will go down in the history books as one of the worst tech-focused sell-offs since the 2000 dot-com bust. High-tech innovations like Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) have seen their shares obliterated (down 82% and 70% year-to-date, respectively). Despite the downfall, most Wall Street analysts haven't changed their stances. Each stock sports a "Moderate Buy" rating, even after a drastic reversal in sentiment amid rising interest rates.
NASDAQ
Fintel’s top 10 Gamma Squeeze Stocks For November
With the significant volatility and uncertainty in equity markets expected to continue through to 2023, some investors are seeking alternative short to medium term trading ideas. Identifying companies that have usually been heavily sold off on lower valuations with a spark in recent momentum and a high interest in the...
Comments / 0