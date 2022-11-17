Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) where we have detected an approximate $90.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.6% decrease week over week (from 339,200,000 to 337,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of EFV, in trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) is off about 2.2%, AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) is off about 1%, and CyberArk Software Ltd (Symbol: CYBR) is lower by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the EFV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of EFV, versus its 200 day moving average:

11 HOURS AGO