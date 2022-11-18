Read full article on original website
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
Interesting FOLD Put And Call Options For July 2023
Investors in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) saw new options become available this week, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 242 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOLD options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Dow Analyst Moves: HD
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Home Depot is the #10 analyst pick. Home Depot Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #135 spot out of 500.
Monday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ESAB, INTC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Daily Dividend Report: HOG,HAL,CINF,DCI,OBT
The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 23, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 9, 2022. Halliburton announced today that its board of directors...
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Expert Ratings for Sensata Technologies
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sensata Technologies ST within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sensata Technologies. The company has an average price target of $48.0 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $42.00.
Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials
In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.03% year-to-date. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is down 26.31% year-to-date, and Becton, Dickinson & Co, is down 2.34% year-to-date. Combined, STE and BDX make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG
The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of IXG were down about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Itau...
Expert Ratings for PowerSchool Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for PowerSchool Holdings PWSC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PowerSchool Holdings has an average price target of $21.75 with a high of $23.00 and a low of $20.00.
Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Packaging & Containers
In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Zevia PBC, up about 6% and shares of Farmer Bros. up about 3.3% on the day. Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up...
What to Note Ahead of Construction Partners (ROAD) Q4 Earnings
Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 109.1% and 19.7%, respectively. Both metrics increased 27.8% and 45.3% year over year, respectively. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth and acquisition benefits.
Where Expedia Group Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Expedia Group EXPE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Blink (BLNK) Shares Affected by Macro Economic Volatility
Blink Charging BLNK shares have lost 47.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s rise of 3.6%. All-time-high inflation increased the total cost of revenues and operating expenses, which weighed on margin expansion in the third quarter of 2022 and resulted in a quarterly loss of 47 cents compared with a loss of 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.
First Week of TWNK July 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Hostess Brands Inc (Symbol: TWNK) saw new options begin trading this week, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 242 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TWNK options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Analyst Ratings for Box
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Box BOX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Box has an average price target of $34.6 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $34.00.
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Monday roughly down on fears that China could resume stricter measures to fight COVID-19 after it said it faces its most severe test of the pandemic. "There is this fear that China might reinstitute some of the COVID restrictions that they've...
Hestia Capital Discloses Activist Position in PBI / Pitney Bowes
Fintel reports that Hestia Capital Partners Lp has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,000,000 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI). This represents 6.9% of the company. Pitney Bowes is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world,...
