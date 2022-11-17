Read full article on original website
Related
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
abandonedspaces.com
Medieval Coin Discovered in Canada Could ‘Rewrite the History Books’
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has revealed the oldest-known gold coin ever discovered in Canada has been unearthed on one of the province’s beaches. Dating back to between 1422-27, it puts into question historians’ understanding of when Europeans arrived in Canada, with Ancient Origins declaring it could “rewrite the history books.”
satnews.com
Arianespace’s first Vega C mission to complete Pléiades Neo constellation for Airbus Defence and Space
On Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 10:47 pm local time (01:47 am (UTC) on Friday, November 25), Arianespace’s first Vega C mission will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, with the 30cm resolution satellites Pléiades Neo 5 and 6. This first commercial flight follows the success, July 13, of Vega C inaugural launch operated by the European Space Agency (ESA).
satnews.com
Sidus Space partners with GTM for LizzieSat™ solar panels
Sidus Space, Inc. has partnered with GTM Advanced Structures for space-proven solar panels integration into LizzieSat™. Sidus Space is in the advanced stages of developing LizzieSat, a proprietary, partially 3D printed satellite that is expected to launch in 2023. The satellite design uses a combo of eight deployed and additional body mounted solar panels to generate as much as 400 watts of usable power for satellite operations and up to 50 watts continuous for payloads.
satnews.com
Boeing’s Reorg of Defense, Space & Security Business Unit
Boeing conducted a series of executive leadership changes and reorganizations with the goal of accelerating operational discipline, first-time quality and performance while streamlining senior leadership roles and responsibilities. The results are effective immediately, Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) will consolidate its eight divisions into four, including:. Vertical Lift, led...
The Verge
Time’s up: the leap second is being scrapped
A global panel of scientists and government representatives have voted to scrap leap seconds by 2035. The ad hoc time adjustment is occasionally inserted to account for the gradual slowdown of the Earth’s rotation and has caused headaches for numerous tech companies over the years. The leap second was...
Santander UK Turns ATM Operations Over to NCR
Santander UK has expanded its partnership with enterprise technology provider NCR, a move that illustrates the trend of banks using ATMs to bridge the physical and digital banking gap. Santander has chosen NCR’s ATM-as-a-service offering to “transform, connect and run its self-service network of more than 1,700 ATMs across the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
All-perovskite tandem solar cell with 27.4% efficiency, high voltage
Scientists from Northwestern University, the University of Toronto, and the University of Toledo have fabricated an all-perovskite tandem solar cell with a high open-circuit voltage (VOC), due to limited recombination at the electron transport layer (ETL). They initially coated the surface of the perovskite layer with a substance known as...
104.1 WIKY
Canada’s Lundin Mining to fill in giant mystery Chile sinkhole
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Canada’s Lundin Mining is planning to fill in a giant mystery sinkhole near its copper mine in Chile, an ambitious plan that will also see it attempt to pump out water that has seeped into the mine, a senior company executive told Reuters on Thursday.
New measures for size, as world’s people surpass 8 billion
Scientists meeting outside of Paris on Friday — who have expanded the world’s measuring unit systems for the first time this century as the global population surges past 8 billion — have the answer. Rapid scientific advances and vast worldwide data storage on the web, in smartphones...
