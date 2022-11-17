Sidus Space, Inc. has partnered with GTM Advanced Structures for space-proven solar panels integration into LizzieSat™. Sidus Space is in the advanced stages of developing LizzieSat, a proprietary, partially 3D printed satellite that is expected to launch in 2023. The satellite design uses a combo of eight deployed and additional body mounted solar panels to generate as much as 400 watts of usable power for satellite operations and up to 50 watts continuous for payloads.

1 DAY AGO