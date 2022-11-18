Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
iheart.com
Jay and Z Commercial Free 11/21/22
Jay and Zac breakdown the NFL after a wild week 11, update you on the World Cup, and get you the latest Bucs' news! Erik Erlendsson joins us for Bolts' talk and KJ Sails will come and talk XFL and more! Game Balls will be given out plus Halftime Heat and X-Factor!
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Says This Quarterback Could Be the Next Patrick Mahomes
Colin Cowherd: “You can just give the Heisman now to Caleb Williams… You watched Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night, and Caleb Williams was a little bit the comp on Saturday night. Thirty-three touchdowns and three picks, and don’t tell me the Pac-12 is no good. ACTUALLY, it’s the second-best conference in the country this year, easily. His only loss this year was 385 yards, five touchdowns, and 60 yards rushing. Like Mahomes, it’s more than just football. It’s mobility, leadership, crisis management, and he is better in big spots in big games. This Trojan team has one draftable player currently on defense, and two draftable offensive players. They don’t have Michigan talent, Ohio State talent, Georgia, Alabama, or LSU talent right now, and yet he has reshaped not only the offense but the football program. This is what Mahomes is like. Go look at Mahomes highlights and go look at Caleb Williams highlights. They’ve got two draftable players on that offense but he’s brought back the flair, the spectacular, the crazy, and the fun to a football program that in Pete Carroll’s heyday stole LA’s heart. I’ve had multiple executives tell me that if he was eligible as a sophomore he would easily be the number one pick. He is a sensational talent, good head on his shoulders, and all this while having a brand, commercials everywhere, and his classes— it is a ton to balance. He faced an excellent college quarterback on Saturday and you could see the gap. Running left, throwing right, running right, throwing left, throwing deep… Just a beautiful thing to watch. I don’t see a hole in his game. I told you that Andrew Luck as a sophomore is going to be different. I told you Trevor Lawrence would star. He’s the next one.” (Full Segment Above)
iheart.com
11-21-22 Tim Jenkins joins Ryan and Ben
Tim Jenkins joined the guys to discuss Clint Kubiak's first game calling plays for the Broncos, what he would have done on the crucial 3rd down with the game on the line. and breakdown what the team should be working on the rest of the season.
iheart.com
Former Rays Infielder PUNCHES Home Run Hitter After Bat Flip In Venezuela
Some call it a left hook. Some call it a clothesline. Either way, former Tampa Bay Rays infielder Asdrubal Cabrera didn't take too kindly of his opponent staring down his home run & proceeding to flip his bat in a Venezuelan Summer League game a couple days ago that incited a massive brawl.
3 reasons Celtics' winning streak came to an end Monday night in Chicago
The Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak came to an end with a 121-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. A slow start and over-reliance of three-pointers were the biggest culprits.
DeRozan helps Bulls halt Celtics’ 9-game winning streak
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beatin
iheart.com
Trainer Who Worked With Top NBA Stars Arrested On Rape Warrant
Basketball trainer Rob McClanaghan -- who had previously worked with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and other top NBA stars -- was arrested in Rhode Island last Friday (November 18) on a rape warrant, ESPN reported on Monday (November 21). McClanaghan, 43, was charged with rape and drugging for intercourse in...
