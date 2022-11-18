ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onancock, VA

WMDT.com

Three charged following Wicomico Co. drug investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – Three people have been charged in connection with a recent drug investigation involving a minor. Police say over the last couple of weeks, an investigation began regarding controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way in Salisbury. Initial investigation revealed that the residence was being rented by 50-year-old Brian Elliott and 46-year-old Victoria Ross, and suggested they were allowing 37-year-old Alvin Thompson to sell controlled dangerous substances from the residence. Further information revealed that a 14-year-old female was also possibly involved in the CDS activity.
SALISBURY, MD
WAVY News 10

Norfolk commonwealth’s attorney under fire for handling of high-profile murder case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s commonwealth’s attorney is called a progressive prosecutor, who is now reforming Norfolk’s criminal justice system. Ramin Fatehi is ruffling a lot of feathers, and his critics say he is partially responsible for a spike in crime in Norfolk. His critics include judges and the family of a high-profile murder case.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Two killed minutes apart in separate Hampton shootings

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are working to determine if two deadly shootings that happened minutes apart are connected. The Hampton Police Division said they were first called to Nickerson Boulevard and Bridgeport Cove shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. A man was found dead in the roadway. Moments...
HAMPTON, VA
wbtw.com

Victim confronts man who raped her 28 years ago in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Linwood Scott, who is believed to be in his late 70’s, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for an attack on a young mother that occurred 28 years ago. 10 On Your Side has followed the case of rape victim Margaret Mills...
NORFOLK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Man pleads guilty after joyride with dog in stolen car

A south-central man stole an unattended and idling car from the Onley Walmart’s parking lot in 2021. He and the owner’s dog, Piglet, who was sitting in the passenger seat, then went on a joyride to Greenville, North Carolina, where they may have gone undetected had the thief not allegedly set fire to a university squad car.
GREENVILLE, NC
13News Now

Police: Woman shot in Hampton early Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, this incident was reported just after 4:00 a.m. when Hampton's Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When they got to the hospital, officers found an adult female who was being treated for an injury described as "non-life-threatening."
HAMPTON, VA
WMDT.com

Laurel Police asking for public’s help in identifying shoplifting suspect

LAUREL, Del. – Laurel Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting. On November 19th, around 11:56 a.m., police were called to the Food Lion located at 30214 Sussex highway for a shoplifting incident. Investigators say a man left the store with multiple items without paying for them. He is described as a Black male in his 40s, with dreadlocks to his shoulders. The suspect fled the store in a black Smart Car with red doors, and a Delaware registration, police say.
LAUREL, DE
13News Now

Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk

Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in …. 2 males shot in Hampton Friday night Kiahnna Patterson reports. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Coats for Families at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport …. 10 On Your Side's...
NORFOLK, VA

