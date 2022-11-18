Read full article on original website
Related
VBPD arrested 44 people, served 84 warrants in two day sweep
Virginia Beach Police Department arrested 44 people and served 84 warrants during a two day sweep on November 9 and 10
'Warrant sweep' across Virginia Beach results in over 40 arrests, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it arrested 44 people facing various charges in a two-day "warrant sweep" earlier this month. The operation happened on Nov. 9 and 10 and involved the police department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. Authorities served 84 warrants involving...
WMDT.com
Three charged following Wicomico Co. drug investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Three people have been charged in connection with a recent drug investigation involving a minor. Police say over the last couple of weeks, an investigation began regarding controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way in Salisbury. Initial investigation revealed that the residence was being rented by 50-year-old Brian Elliott and 46-year-old Victoria Ross, and suggested they were allowing 37-year-old Alvin Thompson to sell controlled dangerous substances from the residence. Further information revealed that a 14-year-old female was also possibly involved in the CDS activity.
2 teenagers shot in Young Terrace neighborhood, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers hurt in the Young Terrace neighborhood Saturday. According to police, a call was received about two gunshot victims on the 800 block of Whitaker Lane right before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk commonwealth’s attorney under fire for handling of high-profile murder case
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s commonwealth’s attorney is called a progressive prosecutor, who is now reforming Norfolk’s criminal justice system. Ramin Fatehi is ruffling a lot of feathers, and his critics say he is partially responsible for a spike in crime in Norfolk. His critics include judges and the family of a high-profile murder case.
Hampton Police searching for suspect in connection to a shooting
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Two killed minutes apart in separate Hampton shootings
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are working to determine if two deadly shootings that happened minutes apart are connected. The Hampton Police Division said they were first called to Nickerson Boulevard and Bridgeport Cove shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. A man was found dead in the roadway. Moments...
wbtw.com
Victim confronts man who raped her 28 years ago in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Linwood Scott, who is believed to be in his late 70’s, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for an attack on a young mother that occurred 28 years ago. 10 On Your Side has followed the case of rape victim Margaret Mills...
Virginia man sentenced for possession of AR-15, drug trafficking
A Newport News man was sentenced in federal court today after he was caught in possession of multiple firearms and distributed cocaine to undercover agents.
shoredailynews.com
Man pleads guilty after joyride with dog in stolen car
A south-central man stole an unattended and idling car from the Onley Walmart’s parking lot in 2021. He and the owner’s dog, Piglet, who was sitting in the passenger seat, then went on a joyride to Greenville, North Carolina, where they may have gone undetected had the thief not allegedly set fire to a university squad car.
Police: Woman shot in Hampton early Sunday morning
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, this incident was reported just after 4:00 a.m. when Hampton's Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When they got to the hospital, officers found an adult female who was being treated for an injury described as "non-life-threatening."
Vernon Green found guilty in death of Newport News police officer
12 jurors found Vernon Green guilty of second degree murder in the death of Newport News Police Office Katie Thyne, in January 2020.
WMDT.com
Laurel Police asking for public’s help in identifying shoplifting suspect
LAUREL, Del. – Laurel Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting. On November 19th, around 11:56 a.m., police were called to the Food Lion located at 30214 Sussex highway for a shoplifting incident. Investigators say a man left the store with multiple items without paying for them. He is described as a Black male in his 40s, with dreadlocks to his shoulders. The suspect fled the store in a black Smart Car with red doors, and a Delaware registration, police say.
Multiple charges set aside against man involved in viral Newport News traffic stop video
Several charges against a man who was involved in a struggle with Newport News police officers in June have been set aside.
Boy pleads guilty to manslaughter for shooting, killing Virginia Beach teen
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested for murder after a fatal shooting in June pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter on Thursday.
Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
WAVY News 10
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in …. 2 males shot in Hampton Friday night Kiahnna Patterson reports. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Coats for Families at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport …. 10 On Your Side's...
First African American-appointed police chief in Norfolk dies at 78
The first African American appointed chief in Norfolk has died at the age of 78.
Newport News Police investigate multiple burglaries
Police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred on November 5 near Tyner Drive in Newport News.
WBOC
Three Young Suspects Involved in Police Chase before Crashing and Catching Fire
CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge. Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
Comments / 0