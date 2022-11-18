ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Ridge, MO

lakeexpo.com

Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

S-C FBLA Project ‘Mental Health Matters’ Begins

Smith-Cotton High School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) will conduct a community service project Nov. 21 through Jan. 6 called “Mental Health Matters.”. The club is collecting money and donations to provide local schools with mental health baskets for students in need. They are looking for donations such...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

It’s Salvation Army Bell Ringing Time In Sedalia!

Thanksgiving is Thursday and Friday is Black Friday. That means it's also time to donate to the Sedalia Salvation Army and they could use your help in helping our neighbors in need. The Sedalia Salvation Army recently posted on their Facebook page they're looking for bell ringers for the holiday...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell Urology Services

Board-certified Adult Nurse Practitioner Elisabeth (Lisa) Zane has joined Bothwell Urology Services. Nurse Practitioners (NPs) provide advanced patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. At the clinic, Zane will diagnose and treat urinary tract disorders, bladder problems, incontinence, prostate disease and male reproductive health issues. A...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Hotel Bothwell To Host Thanksgiving Night Fireworks

Hotel Bothwell, 103 East 4th, will host its annual Thanksgiving night lighting and firework display on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Musical entertainment will be featured inside the Hotel Bothwell lobby at 6:30 p.m., with the lighting countdown and fireworks to follow at 7 p.m. KDRO Hometown Country will...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

I Tried Most Of The New Wendy’s Specialty Items And I’ll Tell You All About It

Admittedly, you guys, I don't have fast food very often. I honestly can't remember the last time I have. Maybe it was for another one of these posts? Who knows. It's not because I'm So Fancy and amazing, and I'm whipping up homecooked meals that make Benjamin Ebbrell blush... its just that I'm cheap. I would rather spend ten dollars to buy a whole bag of frozen dino nuggets then ten dollars on one meal. You get me. So don't get it twisted.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Food Truck Frenzy Coming to PCCP Wednesday

A "Food Truck Frenzy" is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., at the Pettis County Partnership, located in the State Fair Shopping Center in Sedalia. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the PCCP in support of Homeless Awareness month.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Adopt These Pups From The Sedalia Animal Shelter For Only $50 This Month

The Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special going on throughout the month of November and it could save you some cash if you're looking to adopt a big dog this holiday season. For the rest of November, the Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special on the adoption of big dogs. All dogs over 40 pounds, regardless of how long they've been staying at the shelter, are adoptable for $50 through the end of the month.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Ride The Train to Sedalia With Santa On December 10, 2022

Everyone knows Santa is magic, and this year Santa's bringing the magic of meeting him while riding on the rails to kids in towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg. When I was a child there was nothing more fun than going on a train ride. It probably started with riding the el train in Philadelphia, then Amtrak between Philly and Connecticut, and just grew from there. In fact, I recently detailed a trip I took on the Missouri River Runner between Warrensburg and Missouri. You can read that here.
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Accident Sends Versailles Woman To Lake Regional

A 61 year old Versailles woman was injured in a one-car wreck in Morgan County on Saturday evening. The Highway Patrol says Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkmann was the driver and sole occupant of a car that was travelling north on Route BB when it left the road, crossed Crystal Road, overturned and struck a tree.
VERSAILLES, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SH Speech Team Brings Home Four Ribbons

The Sacred Heart Junior High Speech team participated in the Bellarmine Speech Contest on Saturday in Boonville, earning three blue ribbons (highest awarded) and one red (second-highest awarded). In the photo (from left): Eliza Noble (blue ribbon, serious solo, “I Have Something to Say About Parents"); Harper Cromley and Maggie...
BOONVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

