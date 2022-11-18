ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 4 days ago
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too.

The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Napier, however, allowed for a short sidebar when asked about the SEC Championship game during the league’s weekly teleconference.

