shoredailynews.com
Accomack Board hears plan to reward volunteer fire fighters and EMS volunteers
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a report from the Committee appointed to study the proposal to provide personal property tax relief to active volunteer fire company support members and others. On October 19, the Board appointed Chairman Tarr and Supervisor Wolf to a committee tasked with formulating a...
shoredailynews.com
ES Rural Health announces acquisition of H&H Pharmacy’s Oak Hall location
Eastern Shore Rural Health announced Thursday they have acquired the Oak Hall location of the locally owned H&H Pharmacy. It is anticipated that the pharmacy, located at 7001 Lankford Hwy., will be operated by Rural Health beginning in the first quarter of 2023. Current staff have been asked to stay on.
WBOC
House Fire Near Crisfield Sparks Concerns After Several Recent Arsons
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - A new house fire investigation near Crisfield is stoking concerns among the community. It is the fifth case in the area in just over two months for the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. So far, four intentional fires have been set in Somerset County in just...
WBOC
Chincoteague Leaders Adding New Layer of Security to the Island
At at town council meeting on Thursday, November 17th, town leaders approved the purchase of two license plate readers. The cameras would keep track of cars going on or off the island.
jamescitycountyva.gov
New Roadway Opens Connecting Route 143 and Route 60
JAMES CITY COUNTY – The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Skiffes Creek Connector Project marked a significant milestone in the project delivery today with the opening of the new roadway connecting Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) and Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) in the vicinity of the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County. Extending the existing Green Mount Parkway, the new segment includes 1-mile of two-lane roadway, two new bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
Family displaced following Parksley house fire
A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election
Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election. “Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the...
WAVY News 10
Fresh food distribution event being held in Newport News on Black Friday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Five Loaves Food Pantry on the Peninsula is hosting a food distribution this Black Friday in Newport News. The Friday, November 25 event will start at 11 a.m. and they advise everyone to arrive at that time to be assured food. Five Loaves,...
shoredailynews.com
Gloria Dean Boyce
A graveside service for Gloria Dean Boyce, of Lee Mont, will be held on Tuesday, November 22nd, at 2:00PM from the Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.
shoredailynews.com
Nancy Lee Bull Ashby
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Nancy Lee Bull Ashby of Onancock will be held at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore on Saturday afternoon at 1, with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. A reception will follow the service. The family will gather for private interment at the Belle Haven Cemetery.
'That's too cold' | Newport News mother frustrated by broken heating unit in apartment
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sadia Marable, a tenant at Lee's Landing Apartments and a teacher in Newport News, told 13News Now she is feeling frustrated. She showed us a thermostat placed inside her home early Friday morning getting down to 51 degrees Fahrenheit. The situation forced her to turn...
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Sandra Poulson “Sandy” Shrieves of Hallwood
A memorial service for Mrs. Sandra Poulson “Sandy” Shrieves of Hallwood will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday, afternoon at 4, with her husband, The Reverend Danny Shrieves officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy’s memory may be made to Hallwood...
WMDT.com
Three charged following Wicomico Co. drug investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Three people have been charged in connection with a recent drug investigation involving a minor. Police say over the last couple of weeks, an investigation began regarding controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way in Salisbury. Initial investigation revealed that the residence was being rented by 50-year-old Brian Elliott and 46-year-old Victoria Ross, and suggested they were allowing 37-year-old Alvin Thompson to sell controlled dangerous substances from the residence. Further information revealed that a 14-year-old female was also possibly involved in the CDS activity.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WBOC
Three Young Suspects Involved in Police Chase before Crashing and Catching Fire
CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge. Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
