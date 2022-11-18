SALISBURY, Md. – Three people have been charged in connection with a recent drug investigation involving a minor. Police say over the last couple of weeks, an investigation began regarding controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way in Salisbury. Initial investigation revealed that the residence was being rented by 50-year-old Brian Elliott and 46-year-old Victoria Ross, and suggested they were allowing 37-year-old Alvin Thompson to sell controlled dangerous substances from the residence. Further information revealed that a 14-year-old female was also possibly involved in the CDS activity.

