Accomack County, VA

jamescitycountyva.gov

New Roadway Opens Connecting Route 143 and Route 60

JAMES CITY COUNTY – The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Skiffes Creek Connector Project marked a significant milestone in the project delivery today with the opening of the new roadway connecting Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) and Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) in the vicinity of the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County. Extending the existing Green Mount Parkway, the new segment includes 1-mile of two-lane roadway, two new bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election

Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election. “Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Gloria Dean Boyce

A graveside service for Gloria Dean Boyce, of Lee Mont, will be held on Tuesday, November 22nd, at 2:00PM from the Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.
LEE MONT, VA
shoredailynews.com

Nancy Lee Bull Ashby

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Nancy Lee Bull Ashby of Onancock will be held at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore on Saturday afternoon at 1, with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. A reception will follow the service. The family will gather for private interment at the Belle Haven Cemetery.
ONANCOCK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mrs. Sandra Poulson “Sandy” Shrieves of Hallwood

A memorial service for Mrs. Sandra Poulson “Sandy” Shrieves of Hallwood will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday, afternoon at 4, with her husband, The Reverend Danny Shrieves officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy’s memory may be made to Hallwood...
HALLWOOD, VA
WMDT.com

Three charged following Wicomico Co. drug investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – Three people have been charged in connection with a recent drug investigation involving a minor. Police say over the last couple of weeks, an investigation began regarding controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way in Salisbury. Initial investigation revealed that the residence was being rented by 50-year-old Brian Elliott and 46-year-old Victoria Ross, and suggested they were allowing 37-year-old Alvin Thompson to sell controlled dangerous substances from the residence. Further information revealed that a 14-year-old female was also possibly involved in the CDS activity.
SALISBURY, MD
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

