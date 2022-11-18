ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

SpaceX ship headed 1000 kilometers out to sea for expendable Falcon 9 launch

A SpaceX recovery ship is headed more than a thousand kilometers downrange to support the second expendable Falcon 9 rocket launch in nine days. No earlier than (NET) 9:57 pm EST (02:57 UTC) on Monday, November 21st, a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) LC-40 pad carrying the Eutelsat 10B geostationary communications satellite. For unknown reasons, the French communications provider paid extra to get as much performance as possible out of Falcon 9, requiring SpaceX to expend the rocket’s booster instead of attempting to land and reuse it.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
News Channel Nebraska

India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space

Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Until now, the country's space industry has been dominated by the state-run ISRO, but Skyroot Aerospace has opened up the sector to private companies. "The...
SpaceNews.com

Spire Global reveals larger, new-gen 16U satellite bus

BREMEN, Germany — Spire Global has unveiled a new-generation satellite bus to meet demand for larger and more capable satellites. The 16U platform was announced at the Space Tech Expo Europe in Bremen, Germany, Nov. 15. It is focused on meeting demands of Earth observation and space domain awareness customers with missions that require larger payloads and more power, volume, and data capabilities than a conventional 16U, according to Spire.
Ars Technica

Rocket Report: Long March 6A breaks apart after launch; SLS soars in debut

Welcome to Edition 5.18 of the Rocket Report! What a year in spaceflight this has been. At the end of 2021, a European rocket put the James Webb Space Telescope successfully into space, and 11 months later NASA's Space Launch System performed an on-target launch. This brings to a close two massive development projects I have tracked for much of my space writing career, and it is so nice that both have a happy ending.
Gizmodo

After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
CNET

Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch

Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
VIRGINIA STATE
Gizmodo

Japan Will Send an Astronaut to the Upcoming Lunar Space Station

NASA signed an arrangement with the Japanese government that extends Japan’s presence on the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030, in addition to contributing components for a future lunar outpost. During a virtual meeting on Thursday, the two parties signed the Gateway Implementing Agreement, which entails Japan’s contribution to...
The Associated Press

Pacific Prime releases its Global Employee Benefits Trends Report 2022

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Global health insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist Pacific Prime has released their Global Employee Benefits Trends Report 2022. Catering to business leaders, HR professionals, and employees alike, the report identifies the main trends shaping the global employee benefits landscape and offers practical tips to implement the trends in question. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221120005102/en/ The top 5 employee benefits trends at a glance in Pacific Prime’s latest report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Quartz

A new beginning for the Indian space sector

Last year, the Indian government decided to open up its space technology sector to private companies. It also launched a programme to promote collaboration between them and ISRO. Skyroot was the first startup to sign up. Skyroot’s Vikram S, a single-stage suborbital rocket powered by solid-fuel propulsion, is itself named...
SpaceNews.com

On the NRO’s wish list: AI technologies to manage satellites and data

RESTON, Va. — The National Reconnaissance Office continues to borrow pages from the space industry’s playbook as it seeks to accelerate deployments of spy satellites, the agency’s director Chris Scolese said Nov. 15. “We are taking seriously the need to move faster in all the things that...
satnews.com

Raytheon Intelligence & Space demonstrates multi-domain advanced tactical comms

Raytheon BBN, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, recently showcased their Robust Information Provisioning Layer, or RIPL, solution during an Air Force Research Laboratory exercise at their Stockbridge Test Site in Rome, New York. During the exercise, Raytheon BBN’s RIPL system allowed seamless and secure access to content for all users...
ROME, NY
SpaceNews.com

Japanese lunar lander slated to launch Nov. 28 at the earliest

TAMPA, Fla. — Japan’s ispace expects SpaceX to launch its lunar lander Nov. 28 at the earliest for a mission to the moon’s surface roughly five months later. The company said Nov. 17 its HAKUTO-R M1 lander is slated to fly on a Falcon 9 at 3:46 a.m Eastern from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, subject to weather and other conditions.
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Artemis I – Flight Day Four: GO for Outbound Powered Flyby

Testing WiFi Signals, Radiator System, GO for Outbound Powered Flyby. NASA’s Artemis I Mission Management Team polled “go” on Saturday, November 19 for Orion’s outbound powered flyby past the Moon. Starting at 7:15 a.m. EST (4:15 a.m. PST) on Monday, November 21, NASA will cover the flyby live on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app. The burn is planned for 7:44 a.m. As the Orion capsule passes behind the Moon from 7:25 a.m. through 7:59 a.m., it will lose communication with Earth. It will make its closest approach of approximately 80 miles (130 km) from the surface at 7:57 a.m.
scitechdaily.com

Jet Engine Installed on NASA’s X-59 QueSST Quiet Supersonic Aircraft

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft now has the jet engine that will power it in flight. Earlier this month, at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, the F414-GE-100 engine was installed. This marks a major milestone as the X-59 approaches the completion of its assembly. The...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy