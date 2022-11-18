Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
SpaceX ship headed 1000 kilometers out to sea for expendable Falcon 9 launch
A SpaceX recovery ship is headed more than a thousand kilometers downrange to support the second expendable Falcon 9 rocket launch in nine days. No earlier than (NET) 9:57 pm EST (02:57 UTC) on Monday, November 21st, a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) LC-40 pad carrying the Eutelsat 10B geostationary communications satellite. For unknown reasons, the French communications provider paid extra to get as much performance as possible out of Falcon 9, requiring SpaceX to expend the rocket’s booster instead of attempting to land and reuse it.
satnews.com
UPDATE 2: NASA launches the Artemis I mission + Lockheed Martin offers further info…
With all of the past launch stutters now water under the bridge, NASA has successfully launched the Artemis I mission from the Kennedy Space Center via the agency’s Space Launch System rocket. With four, RS-25 engines powering the rocket with 8.8 million pounds of thrust, the view of the lift-off from the ground was unimpeded by any weather anomalies.
News Channel Nebraska
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Until now, the country's space industry has been dominated by the state-run ISRO, but Skyroot Aerospace has opened up the sector to private companies. "The...
SpaceNews.com
Spire Global reveals larger, new-gen 16U satellite bus
BREMEN, Germany — Spire Global has unveiled a new-generation satellite bus to meet demand for larger and more capable satellites. The 16U platform was announced at the Space Tech Expo Europe in Bremen, Germany, Nov. 15. It is focused on meeting demands of Earth observation and space domain awareness customers with missions that require larger payloads and more power, volume, and data capabilities than a conventional 16U, according to Spire.
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: Long March 6A breaks apart after launch; SLS soars in debut
Welcome to Edition 5.18 of the Rocket Report! What a year in spaceflight this has been. At the end of 2021, a European rocket put the James Webb Space Telescope successfully into space, and 11 months later NASA's Space Launch System performed an on-target launch. This brings to a close two massive development projects I have tracked for much of my space writing career, and it is so nice that both have a happy ending.
Gizmodo
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
NASA water-hunting moon cubesat ready to launch with SpaceX
NASA's Lunar Flashlight mission will deploy a small satellite to skim the moon's surface and use lasers to search for water ice in lunar craters.
satnews.com
SSC + Blue Origin sign a CRADA that enables recertification of New Glenn for NSSL launches
Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Assured Access to Space (AATS) directorate signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Blue Origin at Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California. This event marks the restart of certification activities for Blue Origin’s New Glenn that began in 2018 when Blue...
Gizmodo
Japan Will Send an Astronaut to the Upcoming Lunar Space Station
NASA signed an arrangement with the Japanese government that extends Japan’s presence on the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030, in addition to contributing components for a future lunar outpost. During a virtual meeting on Thursday, the two parties signed the Gateway Implementing Agreement, which entails Japan’s contribution to...
Quartz
A new beginning for the Indian space sector
Last year, the Indian government decided to open up its space technology sector to private companies. It also launched a programme to promote collaboration between them and ISRO. Skyroot was the first startup to sign up. Skyroot’s Vikram S, a single-stage suborbital rocket powered by solid-fuel propulsion, is itself named...
ABL Space Systems' RS1 rocket aborts 1st-ever launch try
ABL Space Systems' RS1 rocket aborted its first-ever launch attempt today (Nov. 17) during engine ignition. The vehicle is healthy, company representatives said.
SpaceNews.com
On the NRO’s wish list: AI technologies to manage satellites and data
RESTON, Va. — The National Reconnaissance Office continues to borrow pages from the space industry’s playbook as it seeks to accelerate deployments of spy satellites, the agency’s director Chris Scolese said Nov. 15. “We are taking seriously the need to move faster in all the things that...
satnews.com
Raytheon Intelligence & Space demonstrates multi-domain advanced tactical comms
Raytheon BBN, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, recently showcased their Robust Information Provisioning Layer, or RIPL, solution during an Air Force Research Laboratory exercise at their Stockbridge Test Site in Rome, New York. During the exercise, Raytheon BBN’s RIPL system allowed seamless and secure access to content for all users...
LightSail 2 spacecraft ends its solar-sailing mission in a blaze of glory
LightSail 2's 3.5-year mission came to an end on Nov. 17 when the sunshine-riding craft burned up upon reentry to Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceNews.com
Japanese lunar lander slated to launch Nov. 28 at the earliest
TAMPA, Fla. — Japan’s ispace expects SpaceX to launch its lunar lander Nov. 28 at the earliest for a mission to the moon’s surface roughly five months later. The company said Nov. 17 its HAKUTO-R M1 lander is slated to fly on a Falcon 9 at 3:46 a.m Eastern from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, subject to weather and other conditions.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Artemis I – Flight Day Four: GO for Outbound Powered Flyby
Testing WiFi Signals, Radiator System, GO for Outbound Powered Flyby. NASA’s Artemis I Mission Management Team polled “go” on Saturday, November 19 for Orion’s outbound powered flyby past the Moon. Starting at 7:15 a.m. EST (4:15 a.m. PST) on Monday, November 21, NASA will cover the flyby live on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app. The burn is planned for 7:44 a.m. As the Orion capsule passes behind the Moon from 7:25 a.m. through 7:59 a.m., it will lose communication with Earth. It will make its closest approach of approximately 80 miles (130 km) from the surface at 7:57 a.m.
scitechdaily.com
Jet Engine Installed on NASA’s X-59 QueSST Quiet Supersonic Aircraft
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft now has the jet engine that will power it in flight. Earlier this month, at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, the F414-GE-100 engine was installed. This marks a major milestone as the X-59 approaches the completion of its assembly. The...
