Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Power outage impacts South Lake residents
UPDATE – As of 8:30 a.m., power has been restored to South Lake Tahoe residents on the west side of the city. However, Stateline residents are still without power. Lake Tahoe Community College delayed opening to 10 a.m. due to the power outage. SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Nearly...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe brothers find success telling dad jokes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In the hierarchy of comedy, dad jokes are often seen as lesser, being greeted with eye rolls and groans. However, South Lake Tahoe siblings have proven that dad jokes are loved. When Dock Tok first started posting videos, they would get 100 views at...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Homegrown, renewable energy for Tahoe’s South Shore (Opinion)
Each spring after the snow melts, Tahoe goes about its annual ritual of raking pine needles. Like a huge, syncopated orchestra, neighbors stuff the fruits of their labor in garbage bags and stack them curbside. On the South Shore, South Tahoe Refuse’s fleet of orange trucks and safety vest-wearing staff...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cal Fire transitions out of peak fire season, burn permits not required starting Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Cooler temperatures and increased relative humidity across the region have lowered the threat of wildfires allowing the Amador-El Dorado Unit of Cal Fire to transition out of peak fire season. Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Cal Fire will no longer require a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Officials predict holiday travel will be busiest in recent history
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Officials are predicting the holiday season to be one of the busiest in recent history. According to AAA data, nearly 55 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, an increase of 1.5% over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic travel volume. Of those travelers, more than 7.3 million are estimated to come from California.
Comments / 0