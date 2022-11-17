SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Officials are predicting the holiday season to be one of the busiest in recent history. According to AAA data, nearly 55 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, an increase of 1.5% over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic travel volume. Of those travelers, more than 7.3 million are estimated to come from California.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO