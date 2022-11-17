Read full article on original website
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
satnews.com
SSC + Blue Origin sign a CRADA that enables recertification of New Glenn for NSSL launches
Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Assured Access to Space (AATS) directorate signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Blue Origin at Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California. This event marks the restart of certification activities for Blue Origin’s New Glenn that began in 2018 when Blue...
satnews.com
Arianespace’s first Vega C mission to complete Pléiades Neo constellation for Airbus Defence and Space
On Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 10:47 pm local time (01:47 am (UTC) on Friday, November 25), Arianespace’s first Vega C mission will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, with the 30cm resolution satellites Pléiades Neo 5 and 6. This first commercial flight follows the success, July 13, of Vega C inaugural launch operated by the European Space Agency (ESA).
satnews.com
Sidus Space partners with GTM for LizzieSat™ solar panels
Sidus Space, Inc. has partnered with GTM Advanced Structures for space-proven solar panels integration into LizzieSat™. Sidus Space is in the advanced stages of developing LizzieSat, a proprietary, partially 3D printed satellite that is expected to launch in 2023. The satellite design uses a combo of eight deployed and additional body mounted solar panels to generate as much as 400 watts of usable power for satellite operations and up to 50 watts continuous for payloads.
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Astronomy.com
Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth
At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
satnews.com
OneWeb + Q-KON Africa engage in a five year LEO connectivity services agreement
OneWeb now has a distribution partner agreement with Q-KON Africa, a specialist technology company that supplies solutions based on satellite, wireless and VoIP technologies, to offer broadband connectivity services in African countries. Q-KON Africa connects “off-grid” locations through their satellite broadband service, Twoobii, to core networks throughout Africa reliably and...
satnews.com
AFRL breaks ground on new FORTRESS space lab
KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AFRL) — The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, held a ground-breaking ceremony, November 16, 2022, beginning construction on the Facility for Radiation Tolerance Research on Electronics for Space and Strategic Systems, or FORTRESS, a 6,200-square-foot, $4.5 million facility, located adjacent to the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate Deployable Structures Laboratory.
watchers.news
Asteroid 2022 WJ1 impacts Earth over Niagara Falls – the 6th asteroid detected before impact
A newly-discovered asteroid designated 2022 WJ1 impacted Earth’s atmosphere over Niagara Falls at 08:27 UTC on November 19, 2022, becoming the 6th asteroid to be discovered before impacting Earth. The object was first observed at Mt. Lemmon Survey at 04:53 UTC – just a couple of hours before the...
Upworthy
Scientists created a black hole in an unique lab experiment. Then, it started to glow
Black Holes have always captured the interest of scientists and common people alike. While scientists grapple with finding new information about these regions in our universe, we all are forever fascinated by this concept of science. In a revolutionary experiment, scientists have been successfully able to create a replica of the black hole and it can solve several questions about this phenomenon, reports Science Alert.
Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising
As retailers head into the thick of holiday selling, uncertainty over how the season will play out is at its apogee. Across the board, retailers have cited a slowdown in spending since October, compounding what’s been a year of angst over bloated inventories; labor shortages; inflation; stock market volatility; declining savings, and a shift to greater spending on experiences and essentials like food, travel and restaurants, and less on discretionary items such as fashion.
satnews.com
Gilat signs a multi-year multi-million$$ agreement for UAV SATCOM terminals
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. recently entered into a multi-year, multi-million$$ strategic agreement with a world-leading UAV manufacturer. High/Medium Altitude Long Endurance (HALE/MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will be empowered with innovative capabilities enabled by next generation BRP60 SATCOM terminals from Gilat. The BRP60 is a modular SATCOM terminal that has...
World's first computer, the Antikythera Mechanism, 'started up' in 178 B.C., scientists claim
The mysterious Antikythera mechanism, thought by some to be the world's first computer, was first "started up" on Dec. 22, 178 B.C., archaeologists have now found.
satnews.com
Boeing’s Reorg of Defense, Space & Security Business Unit
Boeing conducted a series of executive leadership changes and reorganizations with the goal of accelerating operational discipline, first-time quality and performance while streamlining senior leadership roles and responsibilities. The results are effective immediately, Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) will consolidate its eight divisions into four, including:. Vertical Lift, led...
Wormholes are real and we may know how to find them now
The idea that wormholes are real may seem far-fetched. In fact, thinking of a tunnel that bores from one point in space to another that is thousands of light-years away seems like something from science fiction. But now, scientists say that wormholes may actually exist. What’s more, though, is they may also know how to find them.
satnews.com
SpaceX prepped and ready to proceed for the Eutelsat 10B launch on November 21st
SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, November 21, for launch of the Eutelsat 10B mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Liftoff is targeted for 9:57 p.m. ET (02:57 UTC) and a backup launch opportunity is available on Tuesday,...
satnews.com
Hypersonic milestone completed by Hermeus
Hermeus has demonstrated turbojet to ramjet transition within their Chimera engine — this is one of the most important technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality. Chimera is a turbine-based combined cycle engine (TBCC) — which basically means it’s a hybrid between a turbojet and a ramjet....
Microsoft halts new Xbox because it's too expensive
Last month, you might remember that the internet all came together to play a fun game of 'what’s on Phil Spencer’s shelf' when the Xbox boss posted a picture of it in celebration of Fallout’s 25th anniversary. Eagle-eyed gamers were quick to spot that, moving past the big Vault Boy statue in the middle, what looked like a mini Xbox Series S could be seen.
