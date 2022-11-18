Read full article on original website
Arianespace’s first Vega C mission to complete Pléiades Neo constellation for Airbus Defence and Space
On Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 10:47 pm local time (01:47 am (UTC) on Friday, November 25), Arianespace’s first Vega C mission will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, with the 30cm resolution satellites Pléiades Neo 5 and 6. This first commercial flight follows the success, July 13, of Vega C inaugural launch operated by the European Space Agency (ESA).
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s SLS propulsion systems successfully debut in Artemis I mission
Aerojet Rocketdyne played a central role in “enabling humanity’s next giant leap” with the successful launch of NASA’s super-heavy lift Space Launch System (SLS) exploration rocket. The company provided critical elements to the Artemis I mission with propulsion on both the SLS rocket and the uncrewed Orion spacecraft.
UPDATE: SpaceX ready to launch the Eutelsat 10B satellite on November 22nd + Dragon’s 1st resupply mission to the ISS via Falcon 9 on November 22nd
SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, November 22 for launch of the Eutelsat 10B mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Liftoff is targeted for 9:57 p.m. ET (02:57 UTC on November 23). The Falcon 9 first stage booster...
Hughes JUPITER 3 satellite production to continue after EchoStar + Maxar amend their agreement
EchoStar Corporation has announced an amended agreement with Maxar Technologies for production of the EchoStar XXIV satellite, also known as JUPITER™ 3 — the satellite, designed for EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division, is under production at Maxar’s facility in Palo Alto, California. The amended agreement compensates...
AFRL breaks ground on new FORTRESS space lab
KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AFRL) — The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, held a ground-breaking ceremony, November 16, 2022, beginning construction on the Facility for Radiation Tolerance Research on Electronics for Space and Strategic Systems, or FORTRESS, a 6,200-square-foot, $4.5 million facility, located adjacent to the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate Deployable Structures Laboratory.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Ball Aerospace’s Ozone Mapping Instrument Launches Aboard NOAA’s Latest Weather Satellite
Ball Aerospace has successfully launched NOAA’s Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The weather satellite is equipped with the Ball-built Ozone Mapping and Profiler Suite (OMPS), which will provide critical information on the health of the Earth’s ozone layer. By measuring the global distribution...
A new path for NASA’s future Artemis Moon missions is forged by CAPSTONE
NASA’s CAPSTONE spacecraft has completed final maneuvers to place it in its target orbit around the Moon, refining its path in the orbit it arrived to last week — the spacecraft is now in the operational phase of its pathfinding mission, during which it will test an orbit key to future Artemis missions and demonstrate new technologies for spacecraft operating near the Moon.
ArianeGroup’s approval from ESA to develop PHOEBUS to demonstrate future carbon upper stage for Ariane 6
ArianeGroup has received a 50-million-euro agreement from the European Space Agency (ESA) to continue the development of PHOEBUS, a super-light carbon composite upper stage demonstrator. This work will enable development of the next Ariane 6 upper stage, by raising the maturity level of cryogenic composite technologies. The objective is to...
Spire Global has unveiled their next-gen smallsat bus
Earlier this month, Spire Global, Inc. revealed the firm’s next-gen 16U satellite bus design — the bus is tailored for customers with missions that require larger payloads and more power, volume, and data capabilities than a conventional 16U smallsat, such as EO and space domain awareness missions. Spire,...
European Space Agency has set its sights on a space transportation ecosystem
Economic activity on Earth relies on a large logistics infrastructure – everything we buy and consume, and every trip we make, depends on a global transportation network connecting trucks, ships, aircraft, warehouses supported by fuel systems, maintenance services and communications. The same will be soon true in space – so ESA intends to connect Earth orbit and even the Moon and Mars with in-space transportation.
UPDATE 3: Artemis powers past the Moon
On November 11th at 13:44 CET (12:44 GMT), the Artemis spacecraft Orion powered its main thruster on the European Service Module to slingshot around the Moon, just five days after liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The European Service Module is powering Orion around the Moon and back, providing...
Lockheed Martin + NVIDIA to build digital twin of current global weather conditions for NOAA
Lockheed Martin and NVIDIA are collaborating to build an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven, Earth Observations Digital Twin that will provide NOAA with an efficient and centralized approach to monitor current global environmental conditions, including extreme weather events. The two companies expect to fully integrate and demonstrate one of the variable data...
Hypersonic milestone completed by Hermeus
Hermeus has demonstrated turbojet to ramjet transition within their Chimera engine — this is one of the most important technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality. Chimera is a turbine-based combined cycle engine (TBCC) — which basically means it’s a hybrid between a turbojet and a ramjet....
Airbus + ArianeGroup sign an Ariane 6 transition batch contract
Airbus and ArianeGroup have signed a contract for the next transition batch of Ariane 6 large, carbon fiber structures — this contract includes the manufacturing and supply of innovative, large, lightweight structures for the next 14 Ariane 6 launchers, to be manufactured until 2025 and the contract will support ArianeGroup’s ramp up to full production rate by that date.
