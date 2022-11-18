ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelback are "ready for the world to hate us again", reveal the song that they think would get them "cancelled" today

By Merlin Alderslade
 4 days ago

Brand new Nickelback album Get Rollin' is finally released today (November 18) following months of hype, and the band themselves are fully prepared for the onslaught of opinions that are bound to come with it.

Speaking to Audacy , singer/guitarist Chad Kroeger notes that he's prepared for the usual Nickelback online hatred to rear its head, while adding that guitarist Ryan Peake thinks many haters are finally starting to warm to the Canadian rockers.

“You know, we joke about it all the time," notes the frontman. "I’m like, 'I'm ready for the world to hate us again.' Ryan says that all the time: 'I think there's been a softening.’ The tease is working, because there's so many people from this side of music that are all asking the same thing. It's a Nickelback record, it's just like all the other Nickelback records. It ebbs and flows, and there are peaks and valleys. It's everything; like they always are. You're gonna get your Photograph , you're gonna get your Far Away , but you're also gonna get your Side of a Bullet ."

When the presenter reveals her favourite Nickelback song is Figured You Out , taken from 2003 album The Long Road , Chad jokes that the track would get them "cancelled" if it was released in 2022. "Five minutes ago, we just said, 'Can you imagine if we released a song starting off with [the lyrics] 'I like your pants around your feet' now?" he exclaims. "We'd be cancelled in two seconds!"

Earlier this week, Kroeger noted that people who think Nickelback take themselves too seriously are way wide of the mark , telling WRIF : "anybody that thinks that we take this band seriously is hilarious 'cause we're just four goofballs sitting there going, 'Can you imagine if they play this on the radio?' Then you guys play it on the radio." He also added that he thinks "there's been some misrepresentation of this band over the years."

Comments / 37

Russell Bond
3d ago

I've always liked these guys and the fact that they don't take things to seriously is even cooler

Reply(6)
33
guest
2d ago

I read years ago in high times...Chad Kruger would go to a headshop in every town they played in,and buy the dopest most elaborate bong he could find..he and the band would smoke tough while there..on the last day before they left town he would give said bong to a lucky fan..

Reply
6
Scdall
2d ago

can we not hate them and just not be interested in anything that they do? I have no interest whatsoever in this band.

Reply(5)
4
Louder

Louder

