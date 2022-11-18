ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thebiochronicle.com

Designing Your Home With a Coastal Vibe

For many of us, the coast is the embodiment of relaxation. The sound of waves crashing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and the feel of sand between our toes all help to create a sense of calm. So it’s no wonder that so many of us are drawn to decor that evokes these feelings. A coastal interior design aesthetic can be described as a laid-back, beach-inspired look that incorporates natural elements and light colors. The good news for homeowners is that there are plenty of places where you can look for advice and inspiration to create a coastal mood in your home. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out how to design your home with a coastal vibe.
livingetc.com

Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger

When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go

Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
homedit.com

How to Clean Grout without Scrubbing

Whether you’re working on your bathroom floor or shower walls, knowing how to clean grout without scrubbing can save your back and protect your time. We’ve tried numerous grout cleaners – store-bought and homemade- and can report which are worth trying. Here’s how to clean grout with...
Tyla

Mum shares how she dries her washing indoors without using tumble dryer

As the days get colder, darker and damper, drying your laundry at home can be a mammoth mission — especially if you don't have the heating turned on. Luckily, one savvy mum has shared the genius way she dries her clean clothes without using a tumble dryer. Taking to TikTok, Karen, known as themiddleagedblogger on the social media platform, showed her followers how she does the laundry on a rainy day. Watch it below:
Builder

House Plan of the Week: 3-Bedroom Farmhouse Under 1,500 Square Feet

Today's freshest, most relevant house plans stand out for their simplicity and clever use of space. Here's a great example. See more details and shop the plan. Let's start with the farmhouse styling. The large porch adds curb appeal and draws attention away from the two-car garage. Inside, the layout...
homesenator.com

Consider This Before Replacing Your Garage Door

Is your garage door looking a little long in the tooth, or no longer fit for purpose? Before you rush out to buy a replacement, stop and think about a few of the following points so that the decision you make is the right one. Is an upgrade an option?
caandesign.com

Making Your Living Space Into a New Experience

A New Experience: Change the Walls With Paint or Wallpaper. From time to time, everyone wants to update their look, sometimes a wardrobe update, and at other times, a new haircut or new eyeglasses. Another great place to change is your house or apartment, a wide-open field that will allow you to go anywhere you please. For more dramatic and permanent experience, you should decide to change the walls with paint or wallpaper to drastically change the room’s look.
goodmorningamerica.com

This Week from 40 Boxes: Gifts for everyone that are $20 and under

Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. Shop gifts for everyone under $20 from brands such as Brew Buddy, Crayo and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings...

