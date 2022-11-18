Read full article on original website
Related
thebiochronicle.com
Designing Your Home With a Coastal Vibe
For many of us, the coast is the embodiment of relaxation. The sound of waves crashing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and the feel of sand between our toes all help to create a sense of calm. So it’s no wonder that so many of us are drawn to decor that evokes these feelings. A coastal interior design aesthetic can be described as a laid-back, beach-inspired look that incorporates natural elements and light colors. The good news for homeowners is that there are plenty of places where you can look for advice and inspiration to create a coastal mood in your home. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out how to design your home with a coastal vibe.
27 small things you can do to spruce up your bathroom, according to an interior designer
Decorating your bathroom with art, linens, and useful objects can have a big impact. Here are our favorite bathroom decor ideas.
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
homedit.com
How to Clean Grout without Scrubbing
Whether you’re working on your bathroom floor or shower walls, knowing how to clean grout without scrubbing can save your back and protect your time. We’ve tried numerous grout cleaners – store-bought and homemade- and can report which are worth trying. Here’s how to clean grout with...
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
8 quick ways to make your space feel cozy
Simple edits to your space can make your surroundings feel super cozy and inviting, whether you rent or not.
Mum shares how she dries her washing indoors without using tumble dryer
As the days get colder, darker and damper, drying your laundry at home can be a mammoth mission — especially if you don't have the heating turned on. Luckily, one savvy mum has shared the genius way she dries her clean clothes without using a tumble dryer. Taking to TikTok, Karen, known as themiddleagedblogger on the social media platform, showed her followers how she does the laundry on a rainy day. Watch it below:
Georgia Woman Puts Spin Mop Up Against a Swiffer and Y’all… It Is Not Good
Whew that is going to need a few more passes.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: 3-Bedroom Farmhouse Under 1,500 Square Feet
Today's freshest, most relevant house plans stand out for their simplicity and clever use of space. Here's a great example. See more details and shop the plan. Let's start with the farmhouse styling. The large porch adds curb appeal and draws attention away from the two-car garage. Inside, the layout...
15 Surprising Things You Can Buy With EBT on Amazon
There was a time when you could only use your SNAP benefits to buy groceries in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and the like. However, since more people shop online than ever before, big online...
homesenator.com
Consider This Before Replacing Your Garage Door
Is your garage door looking a little long in the tooth, or no longer fit for purpose? Before you rush out to buy a replacement, stop and think about a few of the following points so that the decision you make is the right one. Is an upgrade an option?
Light versus dark – the color of the turkey meat is due to the job of the muscle
At Thanksgiving dinner, lucky families will avoid impassioned discussions about religion and politics. But another argument is almost inevitable: white meat versus dark meat.
How To Carefully Prepare And Pack Your Lamps For Moving Day
Making the move from one home to another can be a stressful process. No one wants to open a box upon arrival and find shards of glass from broken lamps.
caandesign.com
Making Your Living Space Into a New Experience
A New Experience: Change the Walls With Paint or Wallpaper. From time to time, everyone wants to update their look, sometimes a wardrobe update, and at other times, a new haircut or new eyeglasses. Another great place to change is your house or apartment, a wide-open field that will allow you to go anywhere you please. For more dramatic and permanent experience, you should decide to change the walls with paint or wallpaper to drastically change the room’s look.
goodmorningamerica.com
This Week from 40 Boxes: Gifts for everyone that are $20 and under
Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. Shop gifts for everyone under $20 from brands such as Brew Buddy, Crayo and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings...
Why A Rug Can Go In Almost Any Room, According To Design Expert Shea McGee
While area rugs can introduce coziness, pattern, and color, don't limit them to rooms with hardwood flooring. Here's why, according to design expert Shea McGee.
Comments / 0