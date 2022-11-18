ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Natchitoches man arrested following domestic assault investigation, narcotics and weapon seized

By cpoole003
natchitochesparishjournal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway

(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Third suspect convicted in October 2020 Orchard Loop deadly shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Late Friday afternoon, a Rapides Parish Jury found Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Orchard Loop on Oct. 20, 2020, that resulted in the death of a juvenile, 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr. According to Pineville...
PINEVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for theft of city vehicle

Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to 500 North Street (J.W. Thomas Apartments) on Nov. 12 around 9:24 am in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon officers arrival they were told by several witnesses that the driver who caused the crash fled the area. Officers were able to determine that a truck involved in the crash had been stolen from the MLK Recreation Center the previous day along with another city vehicle that was also located near the J.W. Thomas Apartments.
TheDailyBeast

Three Arrested After Dead Woman Found With Digits in a Bag

Three people are in custody after the apparent sacrificial murder of a 36-year-old woman in Texas. Sarah Hopson was found in her apartment last Sunday night with her fingers, toes, and ears in a plastic freezer bag placed between her legs, according to an indictment by the Shelby County Sheriff. Ethan Myers, 26, initially fled and was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with her murder and evading arrest. Allen Price and Teresa Louviere were also arrested, charged with fabricating evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.Police found Hopson’s body after Price and Louviere—with whom Myers was staying—reported...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
SABINE PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers

The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
theadvocate.com

Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette

An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot

BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a white male with a gunshot wound in his arm. The SRO said the male came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took him into custody and recovered a firearm.
BALL, LA
KPLC TV

Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home at the corner of East Texas Ave and Sandra Street in Alexandria on Friday night (Nov. 18). The Alexandria Fire Department was able to successfully get the fire under control. The department said no injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy