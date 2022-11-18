Natchitoches man arrested following domestic assault investigation, narcotics and weapon seized

Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Louisiana State Police Release Footage of Fatal Traffic Stop
Louisiana State Police authorities released the dash-cam video as well as police body-cam footage of the arrest attempt of 45 year old Derrick Kittling from November 6th that resulted in Kittling's death. The video shows Kittling, of Alexandria, LA involved in a fight with Rapides Parish Sheriff's Deputy during a...
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
Video released in deputy-involved shooting: Rapides Parish
A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after an officer involved shooting.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
kalb.com
DANIEL AIKENS: After federal conviction, Grant DA says he will move forward with murder case
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was convicted by a federal jury on eight counts related to three explosions in the Alexandria and Monroe area. Aikens was arrested in Alexandria after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today loan...
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
kalb.com
Third suspect convicted in October 2020 Orchard Loop deadly shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Late Friday afternoon, a Rapides Parish Jury found Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Orchard Loop on Oct. 20, 2020, that resulted in the death of a juvenile, 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr. According to Pineville...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for theft of city vehicle
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to 500 North Street (J.W. Thomas Apartments) on Nov. 12 around 9:24 am in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon officers arrival they were told by several witnesses that the driver who caused the crash fled the area. Officers were able to determine that a truck involved in the crash had been stolen from the MLK Recreation Center the previous day along with another city vehicle that was also located near the J.W. Thomas Apartments.
Three Arrested After Dead Woman Found With Digits in a Bag
Three people are in custody after the apparent sacrificial murder of a 36-year-old woman in Texas. Sarah Hopson was found in her apartment last Sunday night with her fingers, toes, and ears in a plastic freezer bag placed between her legs, according to an indictment by the Shelby County Sheriff. Ethan Myers, 26, initially fled and was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with her murder and evading arrest. Allen Price and Teresa Louviere were also arrested, charged with fabricating evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.Police found Hopson’s body after Price and Louviere—with whom Myers was staying—reported...
KTBS
Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs
MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
Natchitoches Times
INMATE IN NATCHITOCHES PARISH DETENTION CENTER DIES FOLLOWING SUDDEN MEDICAL EVENT
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an offender at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Offender Mr. Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported Nov. 10 to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain.
kalb.com
Sabine Parish man shot three times while hunting on own property
SABINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Sabine Parish man was shot while hunting on his property Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m., authorities say. Wendell Wayne George, 66, of Converse, said he was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun, said Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette
An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
kalb.com
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
A Rapides Parish jury found 20-year-old Andrew Mayo guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Orchard Loop in October 2020 that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr. |. The Army’s expert badges are no walk in the park. Soldiers trying to earn them...
kalb.com
2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a white male with a gunshot wound in his arm. The SRO said the male came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took him into custody and recovered a firearm.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE – ADJUSTED START DATE: LA 485, Bridges near Allen in Natchitoches Parish
UPDATE (11/18/2022): DOTD advises the public that the closure of the Rocks Bayou Bridge on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish has been adjusted to begin Monday, Nov. 28, following the Thanksgiving holiday. This is considered Site 3 in this replacement project, and is located approximately 0.25 miles west of its...
KPLC TV
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
kalb.com
Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home at the corner of East Texas Ave and Sandra Street in Alexandria on Friday night (Nov. 18). The Alexandria Fire Department was able to successfully get the fire under control. The department said no injuries have been reported.
Comments / 0