ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received a Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with litter prevention and beautification efforts in Natchitoches. Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with 96 grabbers, 100 safety vests, 96 pairs of gloves, 100 t-shirts, and 300 trash...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER

JOB VACANCY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER (6 weeks – 24 months) QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-K Teacher Certification according to State Department of Education. DEADLINE: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. WHERE TO APPLY: Linda G. Page, Director of Personnel. Natchitoches Parish School Board. P. O. Box 16. Natchitoches, LA 71458-0016. Phone: (318) 352-2358.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WWL

Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrates first female Bishop

NEW ORLEANS — The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrated its first female bishop on Saturday in New Orleans, according to a press release. The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth was elected to replace outgoing Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. back in May. The consecration took place at the Christ...
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Krewe of Dionysos supports NSU Food Pantry

The Krewe of Dionysos annually chooses organizations within the community to make donations. This year the Krewe made a $500 donation to the NSULA Food Pantry. The Pantry, located in the Trisler Power Plant across from CAPA, provides NSU students with access to free food assistance and personal care items, helping students stretch their food budgets. Services are available to all students, five days a week. Hours are Mon-Wed 9:00-4:30 and Friday 9-11. Holidays may affect these hours.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil

The person in charge of Louisiana’s juvenile jails has resigned, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Bill Sommers’ departure comes while the state’s youth prisons have reached capacity. Incarcerated youth have been moved to a building on the Angola penitentiary campus for adults after frequent violent incidents at Office of […] The post Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSB School Level Support Personnel and Teacher of the Year Winners for the 2022-2023 School Year

The Natchitoches Parish School Board is proud to announce the school level Support Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year winners for the 2022- 2023 school year!. Richard Moody, Natchitoches Junior High—Frankie Ray Jackson School. Sandra Calhoun, Natchitoches Virtual Academy. Cheryl Britt, NSU Middle Lab School. Michelle...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10

Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
PORT ALLEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy