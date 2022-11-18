Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received a Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with litter prevention and beautification efforts in Natchitoches. Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with 96 grabbers, 100 safety vests, 96 pairs of gloves, 100 t-shirts, and 300 trash...
cenlanow.com
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER
JOB VACANCY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER (6 weeks – 24 months) QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-K Teacher Certification according to State Department of Education. DEADLINE: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. WHERE TO APPLY: Linda G. Page, Director of Personnel. Natchitoches Parish School Board. P. O. Box 16. Natchitoches, LA 71458-0016. Phone: (318) 352-2358.
Louisiana breaks lowest unemployment rate record, again
The Louisiana unemployment rate has fallen for the fifth month in a row.
NOLA.com
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrates first female Bishop
NEW ORLEANS — The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrated its first female bishop on Saturday in New Orleans, according to a press release. The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth was elected to replace outgoing Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. back in May. The consecration took place at the Christ...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Krewe of Dionysos supports NSU Food Pantry
The Krewe of Dionysos annually chooses organizations within the community to make donations. This year the Krewe made a $500 donation to the NSULA Food Pantry. The Pantry, located in the Trisler Power Plant across from CAPA, provides NSU students with access to free food assistance and personal care items, helping students stretch their food budgets. Services are available to all students, five days a week. Hours are Mon-Wed 9:00-4:30 and Friday 9-11. Holidays may affect these hours.
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
NOLA.com
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
Most and least popular holiday foods in Louisiana, study
Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing are all classics in a Thanksgiving meal, but what does Louisiana like most around the holidays?
Man sentenced in $340,000 credit card scheme across multiple states including Louisiana
A California man has been sentenced after conducting fraudulent purchases at Home Depots across multiple states, including Louisiana.
KTBS
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Louisiana using data from Fish & Wildlife Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE – ADJUSTED START DATE: LA 485, Bridges near Allen in Natchitoches Parish
UPDATE (11/18/2022): DOTD advises the public that the closure of the Rocks Bayou Bridge on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish has been adjusted to begin Monday, Nov. 28, following the Thanksgiving holiday. This is considered Site 3 in this replacement project, and is located approximately 0.25 miles west of its...
Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil
The person in charge of Louisiana’s juvenile jails has resigned, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Bill Sommers’ departure comes while the state’s youth prisons have reached capacity. Incarcerated youth have been moved to a building on the Angola penitentiary campus for adults after frequent violent incidents at Office of […] The post Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Is Oil & Gas Coming Back? Good News for Louisiana
Here's another instance of "You won't see this in the national media." We all know how devastating the government's response to the COVID pandemic was to the economy. But there is now some good news on the horizon... especially for Louisiana. According to LSU's Center for Energy Studies, Louisiana lost...
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB School Level Support Personnel and Teacher of the Year Winners for the 2022-2023 School Year
The Natchitoches Parish School Board is proud to announce the school level Support Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year winners for the 2022- 2023 school year!. Richard Moody, Natchitoches Junior High—Frankie Ray Jackson School. Sandra Calhoun, Natchitoches Virtual Academy. Cheryl Britt, NSU Middle Lab School. Michelle...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10
Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
Comments / 0