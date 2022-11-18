ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

ktalnews.com

NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway

(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Two injured in single-vehicle crash on White Oak Lane

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Nov. 17 at 10:22 pm on White Oak Lane near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the operator and...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RPSO bodycam footage of Derrick Kittling shooting

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. Demons can’t keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss. The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons were unable to sustain that momentum. APD physical readiness exam. Updated:...
kalb.com

WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest mother for improper supervision of a minor

The Natchitoches Police Department arrested Christina Simmons (B/F, 38 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for improper supervision of a minor. Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Chinquapin Place on Nov. 4 in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the twelve year old juvenile suspect after a brief foot chase and place him under arrest. The juvenile was brought to the police department while officers attempted to make contact with his mother. After waiting for three hours, Christina Simmons, arrived at the police station and her son was released to her after being charged with simple burglary.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KTBS

Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued

ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
LEESVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER

JOB VACANCY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER (6 weeks – 24 months) QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-K Teacher Certification according to State Department of Education. DEADLINE: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. WHERE TO APPLY: Linda G. Page, Director of Personnel. Natchitoches Parish School Board. P. O. Box 16. Natchitoches, LA 71458-0016. Phone: (318) 352-2358.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
SABINE PARISH, LA

