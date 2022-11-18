Read full article on original website
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
ktalnews.com
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
Video released in deputy-involved shooting: Rapides Parish
A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after an officer involved shooting.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on White Oak Lane
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Nov. 17 at 10:22 pm on White Oak Lane near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the operator and...
kalb.com
RPSO bodycam footage of Derrick Kittling shooting
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. Demons can’t keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss. The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons were unable to sustain that momentum. APD physical readiness exam. Updated:...
kalb.com
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest mother for improper supervision of a minor
The Natchitoches Police Department arrested Christina Simmons (B/F, 38 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for improper supervision of a minor. Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Chinquapin Place on Nov. 4 in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the twelve year old juvenile suspect after a brief foot chase and place him under arrest. The juvenile was brought to the police department while officers attempted to make contact with his mother. After waiting for three hours, Christina Simmons, arrived at the police station and her son was released to her after being charged with simple burglary.
kalb.com
DANIEL AIKENS: After federal conviction, Grant DA says he will move forward with murder case
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was convicted by a federal jury on eight counts related to three explosions in the Alexandria and Monroe area. Aikens was arrested in Alexandria after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today loan...
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
kalb.com
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies (NPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old female teen runaway from Cloutierville, south Natchitoches Parish. On Nov. 18, NPSO posted a plea to the public on Facebook for help finding Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. She was...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested following domestic assault investigation, narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening Nov. 15, shortly after 6 pm, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were following up on a...
KTBS
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
KPLC TV
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER
JOB VACANCY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER (6 weeks – 24 months) QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-K Teacher Certification according to State Department of Education. DEADLINE: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. WHERE TO APPLY: Linda G. Page, Director of Personnel. Natchitoches Parish School Board. P. O. Box 16. Natchitoches, LA 71458-0016. Phone: (318) 352-2358.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE – ADJUSTED START DATE: LA 485, Bridges near Allen in Natchitoches Parish
UPDATE (11/18/2022): DOTD advises the public that the closure of the Rocks Bayou Bridge on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish has been adjusted to begin Monday, Nov. 28, following the Thanksgiving holiday. This is considered Site 3 in this replacement project, and is located approximately 0.25 miles west of its...
kalb.com
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
A Rapides Parish jury found 20-year-old Andrew Mayo guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Orchard Loop in October 2020 that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr. |. The Army’s expert badges are no walk in the park. Soldiers trying to earn them...
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
