Saint Cloud, MN

96.7 The River

Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota

The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can burn off some calories before you sit down for that big meal on Thanksgiving Day. The CentraCare Wishbone Run is being held again this year at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. This longstanding tradition includes a 5K run, two mile walk, and a Little Turkeys 1K run.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvrr.com

Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
FARGO, ND
fox9.com

Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

JoeTown WinterWalk Festival Family Event Coming Soon

It's that time of year again, let's have some fun with Winter! There needs to be some things that are good about the season... and this is one of those events!. JoeTown WInterWalk Festival is happening December 2-3 in downtown St. Joseph. WinterWalk is a festival that has events for every member of the family. There is a time to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Bello Cucina patio. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at the St. Joe Parish lawn, live music at Krewe Restaurant, ornament making for kids at Heritage Hall, and several other events!
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
96.7 The River

What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?

You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
SEDAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong.  We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud, MN

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
