foxbaltimore.com
Obscure Maryland law prevents Sheetz from selling $1.99 gas in the state
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mid-Atlantic gas station chain Sheetz is offering an incredible deal to drivers during Thanksgiving week. The company is selling its Unleaded88 gas for $1.99 per gallon at the stations that have the particular fuel. The only problem is that people fueling up at a Sheetz in...
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps
A representative in Maryland is stepping up and introducing a bill to reimburse the victims of stolen SNAP benefits this year. Millions of Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their food during the pandemic and higher inflation rate. It helped American families to meet their daily needs. However, millions also were victims of fraud, identity theft, and stolen SNAP benefits.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Proclaims November 22 as Kimchi Day in Maryland
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 22, 2022 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland. (Watch) First Lady Yumi Hogan, the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States, has promoted kimchi...
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
WBOC
Maryland AG Formally Overrules Past Opinions That Upheld or Applied Racially Discriminatory State Laws
BALTIMORE - In an official opinion addressed to Maryland General Assembly leaders on Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh formally overruled prior opinions of the Attorney General of Maryland that upheld or applied racially discriminatory Maryland laws that were later found to be unconstitutional. Specifically, Frosh found that many...
Maryland realtor claims squatters are living in clients' home
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story, a bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WTOP
Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
Tax rebate 2022: Pennsylvanians can expect a bonus rebate check by year's end
People living in Pennsylvania may be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before 2022 comes to an end.
One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
‘Real, funny, engaging and serious’: Pa. Gen Z voters on what they want in politicians beyond the 2022 midterms
Gen Z voters between the ages of 18-29 helped counter Republican hopes of a “red wave” in this year’s midterm, with turnout coming in at 27%, rivaling 2018’s record high.
foxbaltimore.com
Gas rates expected to rise to 'unsustainable levels,' report finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gas rates will rise to unsustainable levels as Maryland meets climate goals, a new OPC report finds. Maryland’s gas utility customers should prepare for gas utility rates to spiral upward, doubling or tripling 2021 levels by 2035, and, by 2050, potentially reaching levels more than 10 times higher, according to a study released today by the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
