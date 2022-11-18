ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps

A representative in Maryland is stepping up and introducing a bill to reimburse the victims of stolen SNAP benefits this year. Millions of Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their food during the pandemic and higher inflation rate. It helped American families to meet their daily needs. However, millions also were victims of fraud, identity theft, and stolen SNAP benefits.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Proclaims November 22 as Kimchi Day in Maryland

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 22, 2022 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland. (Watch) First Lady Yumi Hogan, the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States, has promoted kimchi...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTOP

Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
MARYLAND STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
WUSA9

Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Gas rates expected to rise to 'unsustainable levels,' report finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gas rates will rise to unsustainable levels as Maryland meets climate goals, a new OPC report finds. Maryland’s gas utility customers should prepare for gas utility rates to spiral upward, doubling or tripling 2021 levels by 2035, and, by 2050, potentially reaching levels more than 10 times higher, according to a study released today by the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

