AdWeek
Harman International Consolidates Global Advertising and Media Into Havas Group
Samsung-owned audio electronics company Harman International has consolidated its advertising across its house of brands with the appointment of Havas Group as its agency of record. Harman, which was acquired by Samsung in 2017, designs and engineers products such as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions...
AdWeek
How Indie Agency Leaders Are Communicating With Staff as the Pandemic Drags On
As the Covid-19 pandemic enters its 32nd month and an economic crises looms, agency leaders have a lot to deal with away from the day-to-day operations. This includes how and when to communicate company goals to a disparate staff. Adweek attended the Worldwide Partners conference in Amsterdam recently and gathered...
AdWeek
Back Market's Animated Ad Portrays Tech Firms as Monsters
Technology’s cycle of planned obsolescence is a harmful contributor to the climate crisis, with millions of phones and devices being produced around the world daily. To make consumers question their buying behaviors and consider purchasing “reborn” devices instead, electronics marketplace Back Market has released a U.S. brand awareness campaign.
AdWeek
Twitch Brings Back POG Picks Live Shopping Event in US, Extends It to More Markets
Twitch is bringing back its POG Picks live shopping event in the U.S. Dec. 10, a well as extending the initiative to Canada (it was held Nov. 8), Germany and the U.K. (Nov. 25 in both of those markets). The Amazon-owned streaming platform kicked off POG Picks in the U.S....
AdWeek
Marketing Sector's Progress on Inclusivity Has Flatlined, Kantar Report Finds
Despite the rise to prominence of equality movements in recent years, inclusivity across the global marketing sector has stalled, according to Kantar’s Inclusion Index. The latest report is the first since 2019, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s based on qualitative findings from 13,000 employees across 13 countries and 24 industries. The aim is to measure the lived experience of employees to understand their sense of belonging at work as well as their experience of discrimination and negative behavior.
Global shocks likely to drive more frequent interest rate changes, RBA says
Central banks will need to adjust rates more often to respond to unpredictable levels of inflation, Philip Lowe says
AdWeek
How Hubilo's Senior Marketer Flourishes Amid Constant Change
Marketing careers are often crucibles, trials by fire through which multifaceted talent learns to shine. And that heat only intensifies when blended with social media, events and startup culture. Rachel Moore, senior marketing director at event tech company Hubilo, thrives amid them all—she began in social marketing and moved into...
TechCrunch
Broadcom’s proposed $61B VMware acquisition scrutinized by UK regulators
The news comes shortly after reports that the European Commission (EC) was also proceeding with an investigation into what would be one of the biggest tech acquisitions of all time. In the companies’ domestic U.S. market, meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last month progressed its investigation into a deeper second review phase, which means that the FTC saw enough during its initial analysis to warrant a more extensive look.
AdWeek
Sonos Names 72andSunny Global Creative Agency of Record
72andSunny Los Angeles has been named global creative agency of record for sound experience company Sonos. 72andSunny will help Sonos continue to build out its brand strategy and storytelling efforts as the company grows and diversifies its products. 72andSunny will help drive creative strategy and lead integrated marketing efforts—including the...
AdWeek
BuzzFeed Inc. Announces Expanded, Global Events Slate for 2023
Publisher BuzzFeed Inc. plans to substantially bolster the size of its events portfolio in 2023, chief revenue officer Edgar Hernandez told marketers during a presentation in Long Beach, California, over the weekend. As part of the expansion, ComplexCon, which hosted its seventh iteration over the weekend, will debut in three,...
AdWeek
Marketers Can Take a Page Out of Human Resources' Book to Manage a Brand's Reputation
While experts have long advocated for eliminating silos within companies, the marketing and human resources teams have historically never had much reason to collaborate. In fact, they’re kind of polar opposites: One is distinctly external while the other is internally focused. Now, however, HR priorities like recruitment, retention and...
VikingCloud™ Appoints Payments Industry Heavyweight as new President
DUBLIN, Ireland & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- VikingCloud, a leading provider of cyber security and compliance solutions, today announces the appointment of its new President. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005411/en/ Ben Peters President VikingCloud (Photo: Business Wire)
German extends energy subsidy plan for consumers, companies
BERLIN (AP) — Consumers and businesses in Germany will receive subsidies to soften the blow of higher natural gas and electricity prices starting in January, two months earlier than originally planned, officials said Tuesday. The move is part of a larger pot of almost 300 billion euros (dollars) in subsidies that the German government is cooking up to address the energy crisis resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Gas prices for consumers and small- to medium-size businesses will be capped at 12 euro cents per kilowatt hour and electricity at 40 euro cents for 80% of their previous year’s consumption. The remaining 20% won’t be subsidized, to encourage consumers to save energy. Industry and companies with high energy needs will have their gas prices capped at 7 euro cents per kWh for 70% of their 2022 consumption and electricity at 13 euro cents. To qualify, companies will have to refrain from paying dividends as long as they receive the subsidy.
AdWeek
The 4 Rs of Working With Agency Search Consultants
Search consultants play an important role in the marketing services agency industry. They may only represent about 25% of agency searches, but the biggest reviews are typically managed by them. They are an important gatekeeper in the agency selection process for many significant opportunities. Given how critical their role is,...
AdWeek
As Twitch Changes Revenue and Exclusivity Rules, New Opportunities Abound
When wellness brand Liquid I.V. flowed into the gaming category with creator sponsorships on Twitch, it was entering uncharted territory in its 10-year brand history. Liquid I.V. felt its brand was endemic to gaming and saw Twitch as a massive opportunity to reach games through livestreaming, as the Amazon-owned platform averaged 2.78 million concurrent viewers in 2021, a 31% increase year over year, according to Twitchtracker.
AdWeek
Augmented Reality Rewrites the Rules of Attention and Media Planning
Editor’s note: Today’s column is part of a series with Snap on augmented reality. Below, Nina Mishkin, director of brand strategy, outlines the findings from a study on AR’s relationship to recall and brand choice. Do I have your attention?. When it comes to planning, buying and...
Two-thirds of UK’s biggest advertisers to cut television spend
Traditional TV shunned in favour of digital media and last-minute promotional campaigns
Why business transformation can’t be separated from sustainability
Businesses of every size are putting sustainability at the top of their must-haves for future success.
AdWeek
As the NFT Frenzy Fades, Brands Recalibrate Their Strategy
A $180,000 image of a Taco Bell taco, an $800 virtual Pringles can, a $265 piece of Charmin toilet paper. In summer 2021, as prices of major cryptocurrencies swelled to record highs, it seemed like branded nonfungible tokens (NFTs) were inescapable and regularly commanding head-scratching sums. Crypto companies billed their...
German industry calls for more support to diversify beyond China
BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - One of Germany's main industry lobby groups called on Monday for more support for industry to diversify trade beyond China, as the government prepares new policies aimed at reducing the economy's dependence on Beijing.
