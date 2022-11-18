Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Adweek Podcast: Inside the Creator Economy and Adweek's Creator Network
In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by Christine Gritmon, host of Let’s Talk About Brand, and Adweek social editor Sami Lambert to discuss the current state of the creator economy. They also talk about the...
Here's how to download and store your Twitter archive, as the platform's future is uncertain after Elon Musk said bankruptcy wasn't out of the question
Musk has warned that Twitter's bankruptcy is not out of the question. It could delete vast records of modern history. Here's how to save your data.
Twitter Blue relaunch might not happen, but encrypted DMs are a top priority
Musk held a company meeting on Monday, covering various high-priority topics with those employees that remain at Twitter. Among other things, Musk said that the Twitter Blue subscription service might not launch soon, despite saying recently that it’s coming back on November 29th. The CEO also dropped good news about end-to-end encrypted Direct Messages (DMs), explaining that Signal CEO is willing to help Twitter roll out the feature.
AdWeek
As Twitch Changes Revenue and Exclusivity Rules, New Opportunities Abound
When wellness brand Liquid I.V. flowed into the gaming category with creator sponsorships on Twitch, it was entering uncharted territory in its 10-year brand history. Liquid I.V. felt its brand was endemic to gaming and saw Twitch as a massive opportunity to reach games through livestreaming, as the Amazon-owned platform averaged 2.78 million concurrent viewers in 2021, a 31% increase year over year, according to Twitchtracker.
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-Ever wonder why a White Castle burger has five holes in the patty? Answers to that and other White Castle questions you might have are answered in “The Crave Chronicles.” The documentary-style video series from the chain agency Blue Chip highlights the stories and people who have made the family-owned business thrive for more than 100 years. Blue Chip traversed Ohio to film the series in plants, restaurants, grocery stores and the White Castle Home Office. All videos will live on White Castle’s YouTube channel.
AdWeek
Mastodon: How to Bookmark a Post
Mastodon allows users to bookmark their favorite posts so that they can easily view them again later on. Our guide will show you how to bookmark a post in the Mastodon mobile application. Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app on iOS. Step 1: Tap the three dots...
AdWeek
Behind the Creator: Michael Le
In 2022, the conversation around marketing is incomplete without addressing the creator economy. But how do creators approach brand partnerships, and what do they like to see from potential brand relationships? Adweek’s new “Behind the Creator” series asks creators how to establish healthy, mutually beneficial partnerships in the creator economy.
AdWeek
Augmented Reality Rewrites the Rules of Attention and Media Planning
Editor’s note: Today’s column is part of a series with Snap on augmented reality. Below, Nina Mishkin, director of brand strategy, outlines the findings from a study on AR’s relationship to recall and brand choice. Do I have your attention?. When it comes to planning, buying and...
AdWeek
Autodesk Adds Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort as a Creative and Strategic Partner
When Dara Treseder moved on from Peloton to software design platform Autodesk in September, she brought one of her ad agencies with her. Treseder signed on Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort agency, buying into the creative-as-a-subscription (CaaS) program from MNTN (Maximum Effort’s parent company), which bundles media and creative services for brands. The package offers brands strategy and development work, as well as culturally relevant advertising and metrics to track it.
Comments / 0