-Ever wonder why a White Castle burger has five holes in the patty? Answers to that and other White Castle questions you might have are answered in “The Crave Chronicles.” The documentary-style video series from the chain agency Blue Chip highlights the stories and people who have made the family-owned business thrive for more than 100 years. Blue Chip traversed Ohio to film the series in plants, restaurants, grocery stores and the White Castle Home Office. All videos will live on White Castle’s YouTube channel.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO