txktoday.com
Take Your Spice to a New Level this Thanksgiving with The Mustard Seed Spice Market
With Thanksgiving only four days away, stores around town are starting to flood with patrons searching for all the special ingredients needed to make their special Thanksgiving feast a success this year!. The Mustard Seed Spice Market here in Texarkana has everything you need to spice up your Thanksgiving this...
Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana
Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
You Can Help Children in The Texarkana Area Have a Great Christmas
It's hard to believe that some children might wake up Christmas morning with nothing, no stocking from Santa and no presents open. With the help of the Salvation Army's program that won't happen. and you have the chance to make a difference in a child's life. The holiday season is...
Time to Get Your Jingle on at the Mistletoe Market in Texarkana
You know how you can tell Christmas has arrived in Texarkana? The Junior League of Texarkana's "Mistletoe Market" and this year's theme is Hometown Christmas. The 35th Annual Mistletoe Market (formerly Mistletoe Fair) is back and better than ever this weekend at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center November 18-20. This unique one-of-a-kind event kicks off the holiday season with an array of vendors offering a variety of merchandise you may not find anywhere else.
Jolly Fun Christmas Parades In And Around the Texarkana Area
Everyone loves a parade, especially a Christmas parade with all the floats and lights and of course, Santa Claus. Now is the time to start planning for several parades in our area this holiday season that will be happening in just a couple of weeks. I have put together a...
ktalnews.com
Brighter Tomorrow Foundation holding Thanksgiving Feast
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. The Brighter Tomorrow Foundation is looking to feed 500 people at its fifth annual Thanksgiving Community Feast. The drive-through food giveaway will begin...
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
Which Texas Roadhouse Sister Restaurant Is Coming Soon to Texarkana?
Texarkana is getting a new restaurant and it's a popular pizza, burger, and beer sports restaurant. What is the name of this new restaurant? Well, it is called "Bubba 33" What in the world is Bubba's 33 all about?. Bubba's 33 was born in 2013 and was created by Kent...
texarkanafyi.com
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
Donations Needed for Free Thanksgiving Meal at Local Shelter
The Randy Sams Outreach Shelter will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal for the less fortunate and homeless from 11 AM to 1 PM on Thanksgiving Day in Texarkana at 402 Oak Street. However, the shelter is still in need of food donations in order to make sure that everybody...
New Boston Season of Lights Drive-Thru Park Opens This Weekend
The holiday season is here and this area's most popular drive-thru park "Season of Lights" in New Boston, Texas will be opening this Friday, November 18 - December 25. Thie 2022 Season of Lights promises to be bigger and better with all new displays and more lights in this family-oriented park and entertainment center. As you make your way down this lighted holiday trail in the piney woods don't be surprised if you see a deer or two and just maybe you'll get lucky and get a glimpse of Rudolf.
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
‘Genevieve Allen’ And More Great Bands To See In Texarkana
This chilly weekend is chocked full of great music with 12 different acts to see their weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. The 1923 Banna...
Love Johnny Cash? Don’t Miss This Exhibit in Texarkana For a Limited Time
Johnny Cash fans listen up! There is a very special exhibit that is showing in Texarkana. It's called '1968: A Folsom Redemption'. This is a great collection of photographs and memories of two journalists that covered behind the scenes of the concerts that Johnny Cash performed at Folsom State Prison.
Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Is 2023, TXK150 The Planning Is On
Some Texans might remember our States sesquicentennial celebration, it happened back in 1986. Houston threw a big-ole-party at the San Jacinto Battleground under the monument, Willie Nelson played there, Louise Mandrell, Asleep At The Wheel and more. I was there too, live broadcasting from the event at the first radio station I ever worked for. Guess what Texarkana? Your turn is in 2023, and plans are being made.
Pleasant Grove High School Presents Disney’s ‘Beauty & The Beast’
It's time for Pleasant Grove High School's 2022 Fall Musical and it's a classic you don't want to miss. Pleasant Grove High School Curtain Call Productions presents Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast Jr.'. The musical will be performed Thursday, November 17, Friday, November 18, and Sunday, November 20 at the...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County suffers new COVID-19 fatality
Columbia County recorded its 104th COVID-19 death on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active case numbers rose in Lafayette and Union counties, dropped in Columbia and Nevada counties, and were unchanged in Ouachita County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421. Total Active Cases: 16....
‘Uncork Your Support’ November 17 In Texarkana
The United Way of Greater Texarkana will have its 8th annual "Uncork Your Support" fundraiser at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on November 17th from 6 until 9. The United Way had this to say about the 8th annual 'Uncork Your Support" event. Uncork Your Support tickets are in! Call our...
38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5
Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
Clay Shoot Benefits Caddo Area Council This Saturday, November 12
Texarkana-area Scouts are holding a Sporting Clays Shoot this Saturday at Rocky Creek Outdoors, there's still time to get signed up or even volunteer to help. Strap on the ear and eye protection and get ready for some fun busting clays while raising money for local Scouting programs through the Caddo Area Council.
