Texarkana, AR

Eagle 106.3

Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana

Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Time to Get Your Jingle on at the Mistletoe Market in Texarkana

You know how you can tell Christmas has arrived in Texarkana? The Junior League of Texarkana's "Mistletoe Market" and this year's theme is Hometown Christmas. The 35th Annual Mistletoe Market (formerly Mistletoe Fair) is back and better than ever this weekend at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center November 18-20. This unique one-of-a-kind event kicks off the holiday season with an array of vendors offering a variety of merchandise you may not find anywhere else.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Brighter Tomorrow Foundation holding Thanksgiving Feast

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. The Brighter Tomorrow Foundation is looking to feed 500 people at its fifth annual Thanksgiving Community Feast. The drive-through food giveaway will begin...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
TEXARKANA, AR
texarkanafyi.com

The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

New Boston Season of Lights Drive-Thru Park Opens This Weekend

The holiday season is here and this area's most popular drive-thru park "Season of Lights" in New Boston, Texas will be opening this Friday, November 18 - December 25. Thie 2022 Season of Lights promises to be bigger and better with all new displays and more lights in this family-oriented park and entertainment center. As you make your way down this lighted holiday trail in the piney woods don't be surprised if you see a deer or two and just maybe you'll get lucky and get a glimpse of Rudolf.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town

Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Is 2023, TXK150 The Planning Is On

Some Texans might remember our States sesquicentennial celebration, it happened back in 1986. Houston threw a big-ole-party at the San Jacinto Battleground under the monument, Willie Nelson played there, Louise Mandrell, Asleep At The Wheel and more. I was there too, live broadcasting from the event at the first radio station I ever worked for. Guess what Texarkana? Your turn is in 2023, and plans are being made.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County suffers new COVID-19 fatality

Columbia County recorded its 104th COVID-19 death on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active case numbers rose in Lafayette and Union counties, dropped in Columbia and Nevada counties, and were unchanged in Ouachita County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421. Total Active Cases: 16....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Eagle 106.3

‘Uncork Your Support’ November 17 In Texarkana

The United Way of Greater Texarkana will have its 8th annual "Uncork Your Support" fundraiser at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on November 17th from 6 until 9. The United Way had this to say about the 8th annual 'Uncork Your Support" event. Uncork Your Support tickets are in! Call our...
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5

Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

