Related
‘Treat people with decency’: Roy Keane attacks staging of World Cup in Qatar
Roy Keane has condemned Fifa’s decision to allow the World Cup to be hosted in Qatar, in view of the country’s human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers and gay people
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — America's top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Denmark v Tunisia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will teach whom a lesson at Education City Stadium in their Group D opener? Join John Brewin
Canada’s David warns Belgium and Croatia: ‘Don’t underestimate us’
John Herdman’s team have no intention of making up the numbers in their first World Cup for 36 years, says forward
'He's got the game, no doubt' - Henry Hunt's next stepping stone towards Test selection
The South Australia opener will face West Indies this week in Canberra and is earmarked for bigger things
New format for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup
Twenty teams will be divided into four groups of five in the first round, followed by a Super Eights phase
Liam Livingstone withdraws from BBL in major blow to the tournament
Number one pick in the inaugural BBL overseas draft pulls out due to his increased international commitments with England
Alyssa Healy hints at a return for Meg Lanning from her indefinite break
Australia's new captain is excited and nervous ahead the T20 internationals in India
