Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Destiny Pizarro, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Pizarro is 5’5”, around 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Pizarro was last seen on Nov. 17 around 8:30 p.m., in the Dayflower Blvd. area of Wesley Chapel. Pizarro was last seen wearing a red shirt, black/gray pajama pants and black socks. If you have any information on Pizarro’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO