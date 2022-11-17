ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Richey, FL

International Business Times

3 Family Members In Florida Found Dead At Home In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Three members of a family in Hernando County, Florida, died in what police believed to be an apparent double murder followed by a suicide. Hernando County Sheriff's deputies first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill at around 2 p.m. Monday, WFLA reported.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Destiny Pizarro

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Destiny Pizarro, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Pizarro is 5’5”, around 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Pizarro was last seen on Nov. 17 around 8:30 p.m., in the Dayflower Blvd. area of Wesley Chapel. Pizarro was last seen wearing a red shirt, black/gray pajama pants and black socks. If you have any information on Pizarro’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, New Port Richey

On Nov. 20, PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a black and gray female potbelly pig around 90 lbs., in the Wonder Ave. area of New Port Richey. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040353. Submit...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash

GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

1 shot, killed in Plant City, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the Madison Road Apartments shortly before 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers responding to the scene found...
PLANT CITY, FL
WFLA

Man found dead, shots heard at Plant City apartment complex, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at a Plant City apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to police. At around 1:35 a.m., officers learned of multiple shots being heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. The Plant City Police Department said officers arrived around three minutes later. They then found the […]
PLANT CITY, FL

