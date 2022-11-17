Read full article on original website
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
International Business Times
3 Family Members In Florida Found Dead At Home In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Three members of a family in Hernando County, Florida, died in what police believed to be an apparent double murder followed by a suicide. Hernando County Sheriff's deputies first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill at around 2 p.m. Monday, WFLA reported.
2 women, 1 man found dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said three people are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill on Monday.
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Florida, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website. Three people are...
Mom and teen arrested for deadly August crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested Nikia Killens, 17, and her mother, Eloda Hogan, last week on charges related to an August crash in St. Petersburg that killed two teenage passengers.
30-year-old man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at Lakeland home, leading deputies on car chase
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County say a 30-year-old man threw seven Molotov cocktails on the roof of a home in Lakeland around 8:11 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived at the home, they saw Luke Neely getting into a Chevrolet pickup truck and driving away from the area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Destiny Pizarro
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Destiny Pizarro, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Pizarro is 5’5”, around 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Pizarro was last seen on Nov. 17 around 8:30 p.m., in the Dayflower Blvd. area of Wesley Chapel. Pizarro was last seen wearing a red shirt, black/gray pajama pants and black socks. If you have any information on Pizarro’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
St. Pete Rival Gang Members Arrested As City’s Murder Rate Rises
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Murderous rival gang activity in St. Pete’s south side has resulted in new arrests for an attempted first-degree murder incident that occurred in March. The March incident appears linked to St. Petersburg’s first homicide for 2022 which took place in
fox13news.com
Accused arsonist armed with AR-15, handgun shot by deputies on I-4 following chase
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic came to a standstill on I-4 Sunday morning after an armed arson suspect was shot by deputies on I-4 near Dinosaur World. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a 911 call came into the agency shortly before 8:15 a.m. about a man throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a Lakeland home.
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, New Port Richey
On Nov. 20, PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a black and gray female potbelly pig around 90 lbs., in the Wonder Ave. area of New Port Richey. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040353. Submit...
wfla.com
Sheriff Judd discusses deputy-involved shooting that caused I-4 closure near Dinosaur World
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning. A heavy police presence caused traffic delays on I-4 near Dinosaur World, causing traffic to back up in the westbound lanes. The Florida Highway Patrol...
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway Land O’ Lakes Teen
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jack Lockwood, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Lockwood is 5’5”, around 170 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Lockwood was last seen on Nov. 17 around 10:45 a.m., in the Broad Porch Run area
villages-news.com
Ex-convict living in The Villages jailed after crashing golf cart tied to car burglaries
An ex-convict living in The Villages is being held after crashing a golf cart believed to have been used in a string of car burglaries. Kenneth Andrew Weatherwax, 39, who lives in the Natchez Villas, continued to be held this weekend on $59,000 bond on multiple charges of burglary and theft at the Sumter County Detention Center.
FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash
GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
fox13news.com
1 shot, killed in Plant City, police say
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the Madison Road Apartments shortly before 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers responding to the scene found...
click orlando
I-4 reopens in Hillsborough County after police chase, FHP says
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County reopened Sunday afternoon after law enforcement activity out of Polk County shut down the interstate, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A tweet posted by FHP Tampa at 10:24 a.m. stated the center and outside lanes of I-4 were closed west...
St. Pete teen driver arrested 3 months after fatal crash
A 17-year-old girl from St. Petersburg was arrested on Thursday in connection to a crash that killed two teenagers in August.
23 guns, fentanyl, & cocaine found in Tampa home; suspected drug dealers arrested, police say
Tampa police arrested two men Friday afternoon after finding nearly two dozen guns and narcotics inside an alleged drug dealer's home, according to a release.
Man found dead, shots heard at Plant City apartment complex, police say
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at a Plant City apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to police. At around 1:35 a.m., officers learned of multiple shots being heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. The Plant City Police Department said officers arrived around three minutes later. They then found the […]
fox13news.com
Woman caught on video stealing puppy from Lakeland store, investigators say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a woman who was seen stealing a Dachshund puppy from "All About Puppies" in Lakeland. The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on the store's surveillance video stealing the puppy on October 13 at around 2:45 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department said.
