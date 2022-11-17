ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Destiny Pizarro

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Destiny Pizarro, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Pizarro is 5’5”, around 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Pizarro was last seen on Nov. 17 around 8:30 p.m., in the Dayflower Blvd. area of Wesley Chapel. Pizarro was last seen wearing a red shirt, black/gray pajama pants and black socks. If you have any information on Pizarro’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
cw34.com

KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
TAMPA, FL
cw34.com

Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on camera sneaking and crawling into the restaurant chain on Nov. 7. He appears to be a Black male in his late 20’s to early 30’s and between 5’9” and 5’11”. He can be seen wearing a black, white, & gray plaid hooded jacket, black jeans with tears, and black & white sneakers.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
GIBSONTON, FL
fox13news.com

Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

