Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Victorian Christmas Stroll Coming To Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
Related
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Destiny Pizarro
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Destiny Pizarro, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Pizarro is 5’5”, around 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Pizarro was last seen on Nov. 17 around 8:30 p.m., in the Dayflower Blvd. area of Wesley Chapel. Pizarro was last seen wearing a red shirt, black/gray pajama pants and black socks. If you have any information on Pizarro’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
30-year-old man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at Lakeland home, leading deputies on car chase
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County say a 30-year-old man threw seven Molotov cocktails on the roof of a home in Lakeland around 8:11 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived at the home, they saw Luke Neely getting into a Chevrolet pickup truck and driving away from the area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
2 arrested after street race ends in Pinellas County crash, troopers say
Two New Port Richey men were arrested Thursday night after a street race went wrong, according to arrest documents.
fox13news.com
‘Don’t kill us, please’: Crash victims advocate for pedestrians, cyclists on World Day of Remembrance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the first time in Pinellas County, traffic crash victims and advocates walked along roads in Treasure Island and St. Petersburg for World Day of Remembrance. Holding signs with strong messages to drivers like 'don't kill us please' and 'slow down' - dozens of people walked...
Community rallies around retired Largo firefighter in battle for health
A retired Largo firefighter is now fighting a battle for his own health.
cw34.com
KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
‘I’m lucky to be alive:’ Victims of traffic crashes urge people to slow down on World Day of Remembrance
Concerned community members walked along Gulf Boulevard Sunday with one message: slow down.
Fire found going through roof of St. Pete apartment, authorities say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Firefighters say they found a fire burning through the roof of an apartment in St. Petersburg around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived at the St. Charles Row apartment complex on Pinellas Point Drive South, they saw flames coming out of an apartment on the second-floor, the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue said in a news release.
cw34.com
Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on camera sneaking and crawling into the restaurant chain on Nov. 7. He appears to be a Black male in his late 20’s to early 30’s and between 5’9” and 5’11”. He can be seen wearing a black, white, & gray plaid hooded jacket, black jeans with tears, and black & white sneakers.
New Port Richey Police solve cold case 21 years later
A cold case that has remained open for 21 years was finally solved due to additional witness testimony and details, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
fox13news.com
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
23 guns, fentanyl, & cocaine found in Tampa home; suspected drug dealers arrested, police say
Tampa police arrested two men Friday afternoon after finding nearly two dozen guns and narcotics inside an alleged drug dealer's home, according to a release.
fox13news.com
Multiple cats shot in Town 'N' Country mobile home community in the last year and a half, rescue group says
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - A local rescue group said seven cats in a Town ‘N' Country neighborhood have been shot with a pellet gun in the last year and a half. Of those that were shot, three ended up dead. "What kind of person does this to an...
Homicide investigation launched in Tampa after man found with upper body trauma dies
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of Rosy Periwinkle Court in Tampa.
Death investigation underway in Oldsmar
A death investigation is underway in Oldsmar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
St. Pete teen driver arrested 3 months after fatal crash
A 17-year-old girl from St. Petersburg was arrested on Thursday in connection to a crash that killed two teenagers in August.
Hillsborough County firefighter becomes first to earn U.S. citizenship while in training
TAMPA, Fla. — Training to be a firefighter is difficult, so imagine doing that and studying to become an American citizen at the same time. A new firefighter with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue did exactly that – fulfilling some of his lifelong dreams. HCFR says firefighter Anthony Torres...
Police: 2 men arrested after officers recover 23 guns, cocaine, Fentanyl pills from Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Twenty-three guns, 35 grams of cocaine and 85 grams of Fentanyl pills were recovered during an arrest of two suspected drug dealers on Friday afternoon in Tampa, according to a news release. The agency said just before 4 p.m. officers conducted a search warrant for drugs...
fox13news.com
Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
Florida man dies after falling from tree while hanging holiday lights
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Florida man died after falling from a tree while he was hanging Christmas lights at a retirement community, authorities said. Christopher William Straughn, 43, was hanging the lights at St. Mark Village when he fell Thursday at about 10:15 a.m. EST, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Comments / 0