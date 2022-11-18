Read full article on original website
Foot Locker raises outlook in Q3 results
Foot Locker has updated its guidance for FY22 following "better than expected" results for the third quarter ending 29 October 2022. The company's total sales decreased by 0.7% to £1.83 billion ($2.17 billion), compared to £1.84 billion ($2.18 billion) in 2021. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales increased by 3.3%.
SportsShoes.com invests another £2.5m in tech infrastructure as it eyes further expansion
UK running shoes, apparel and outdoor gear retailer SportsShoes.com has announced a £2.5m investment to further enhance its technology infrastructure and grow its IT team to 21, as the retailer’s strategic expansion plan continues. The news follows soon after the announcement in October 2022 of another £2.5m investment...
Pre-Black Friday UK footfall lulls as shoppers “hold back” for more favourable discounts
Despite a range of promotions already being active pre-Black Friday (25 November), footfall across all UK retail destinations rose by just 1.6% last week ,13-19 November, compared to the week before. That was driven mostly by high streets (+1.7%) and shopping centres (+2.4%), while footfall in retail parks remained largely...
Superdry in “positive discussions with lenders” as it seeks to repay loan
Superdry is seeking to tap investment funds to repay banks on a loan due in January as the cost-of-living crisis hits consumer spending. According to Bloomberg, the London-listed clothing company has been seeking potential new investors to replace an asset-backed facility worth £70 million. The company confirmed to the publication that it is in “positive ongoing discussions with lenders”.
Spending power of families shrinking as Christmas approaches, ASDA claims
Families saw their “spending power” shrink by £35.57 per week in October compared with the same month a year earlier, according to an income tracker. After paying tax and essential bills in October, the average household had £203 per week left – the lowest amount since August 2018, according to a report from ASDA.
TFG among those considering a bid for Joules
TFG London, parent of Whistles and Hobbs, is reported to be among those considering a bid for fashion and lifestyle brand Joules which was placed into administration on 16 November. According to Sky News, TFG London, which is part of South African retail empire The Foschini Group, had been in...
John Lewis boss says shoppers budgeting and deferring big purchases
The chair of John Lewis has said that consumers are starting to budget and are more conscious of spending, despite being eager to celebrate the first “normal” Christmas in three years. Dame Sharon White said, during a panel debate at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Annual Conference,...
