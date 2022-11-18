Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: it’s all about 2023 and beyond
The Syracuse Orange lost their 5th straight game last night. On a night where the offense finally clicked, the thinned-out defense couldn’t slow down the Demon Deacons. Some of you have been yelling since last December that a new head coach is needed. You’ve ignored the leaked $10m buyout, you’ve ignored the millions Syracuse is investing in the JMA Dome and the Lally complex. You want a change and that’s understandable....but it’s not happening on your time line.
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48
A quick take on Syracuse’s 76-48 win over Northeastern:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up just 26-23 with a little over six minutes before half, Joe Girard stole the ball and fed a streaking Judah Mintz for an emphatic slam. That started an 8-0 run, and the Orange built on that to take a 39-25 going into halftime. The Orange continued to pour it on in the second half, and a 10-0 run capped by a Benny Williams jumper with 7:30 to go made it 66-37. In the official record books, Jim Boeheim, now in his 47th season, won his 1,000th game. But for those who have followed Boeheim through his years, he’s been the head coach when SU has defeated 1,101 other teams.
cuse.com
Orange Run Through Huskies
Season-high point totals courtesy of senior guard Joseph Girard III (21) and senior center Jesse Edwards (19) led Syracuse (2-1) to a 76-48 win against Northeastern (0-4) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. Freshman guard Judah Mintz joined Girard and Edwards as the third Orange performer to pour...
Syracuse beats Northeastern by a landslide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat the Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was 76-48. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
cuse.com
Moving On! Orange Advance with 2-1 Win over Penn
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer advances to the NCAA Championship Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016, as the No. 3 seed Orange rallied past Ivy League champion Penn in overtime, 2-1. No. 12 seed Cornell awaits Syracuse in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse sports Saturday
It’s a busy Saturday of Syracuse Orange athletic competition so we’re going with one game thread for all your on-going discussions. First up are the cross-country squads competing in the NCAA Championships at Oklahoma State. Action starts at 10:30 with the women’s 6k followed by the men’s 10k. Live coverage on ESPN U.
cuse.com
Orange Comeback Falls Short at Wake Forest
Syracuse posted its best offensive performance in recent weeks, but its comeback bid fell short, ultimately losing to Wake Forest, 45-35, on Saturday night. Running backs Sean Tucker and LeQuint Allen were each responsible for two touchdowns in the contest. Tucker scored both of his on the ground, while LeQuint Allen threw a touchdown to Devaughn Cooper on a halfback pass, before later reeling in a 41-yard touchdown from Garrett Shrader for a score of his own.
cuse.com
Orange Welcome Huskies Saturday
Game Details: Saturday, Nov. 19, Syracuse, N.Y., 5:00 p.m. Northeastern Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse (1-1) welcomes Northeastern (0-3) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 5:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. Syracuse is coming off an 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday. The...
cuse.com
Orange Face First Road Test Monday at Penn State
The 4-0 Syracuse women's basketball team will face its first road test of the season Monday night when the Orange visit Penn State for a non-conference matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network Plus (BTN+). Both teams enter Monday night's game...
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
cuse.com
Update: Series at Mercyhurst Postponed
Due to the inclement weather in Western New York, the second game of the Syracuse ice hockey series at Mercyhurst scheduled for Nov. 19 has also been postponed. The first game of the series that was scheduled to be played tonight was postponed yesterday. The new series dates will be announced as soon as they are finalized.
Rob McClanaghan, former SU basketball walk-on who trains NBA stars, arrested on rape and drugging charges
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Rob McClanaghan, a former Syracuse basketball walk-on who has become a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars, was arrested Friday on charges of rape and drugging, according to police and media reports. McClanaghan, who lives in Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested in East...
cuse.com
Syracuse Set for NCAA Championships
W – 10:20 AM (ET), M – 11:10 AM. Both the men's and women's squads automatically qualified for Saturday's meet by finishing in the top-two of the NCAA's Northeast Regional Championships last week. The men won the region once again, while the women took second. Both teams enter...
cuse.com
Both Squads Post Top Finishes in Recent Seasons at NCAAs
The Syracuse men's cross country team turned in its best finish at the NCAA Championship since 2016, taking 12th, while the women had their best finish since 2015 with a 23rd-place finish, in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday. Sophomore Savannah Roark had a historic day for the 'Cuse women, becoming the...
localsyr.com
Syracuse hoops legend holds 5th annual Turkey Giveaway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers and Syracuse basketball fans might remember Eric Devendorf from his days on the court, but it’s the work he is putting in off the court that is making an impact on the community this year. With the help of community partners...
EC scores most points in program history in win
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles made program history on Saturday. The Elmira College women’s basketball team improved to 3-0 this season with a 114-19 rout against Wells College inside Speidel Gym. The Soaring Eagles broke their program record for most points scored in a contest with the win. Their 62 first half points […]
West Genesee football stopped in Class A regional final
CICERO – All that went well for the West Genesee football team when it shut out Fayeteville-Manlius for the Section III Class A championship turned against them when it sought further glory. The Wildcats saw Friday night’s Class A regional final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium turn into a...
Cicero, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cicero. The General Brown Senior High School football team will have a game with Waverly Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!
I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
cnycentral.com
New home for first time buyers in Syracuse: Matt's Memo
The new homeowners were the last to arrive at the celebration a long time in coming. The other guests had already toured the newly built single family home on Martin Luther King West. Like any party, many of the invited gathered in the kitchen. It had been ten years since Jubilee Homes of Syracuse last welcomed a new homeowner. The longtime head of the community organization Walt Dixie beamed with the pride of the effort it took to build two neighboring homes on Syracuse's south side.
