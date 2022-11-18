A quick take on Syracuse’s 76-48 win over Northeastern:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up just 26-23 with a little over six minutes before half, Joe Girard stole the ball and fed a streaking Judah Mintz for an emphatic slam. That started an 8-0 run, and the Orange built on that to take a 39-25 going into halftime. The Orange continued to pour it on in the second half, and a 10-0 run capped by a Benny Williams jumper with 7:30 to go made it 66-37. In the official record books, Jim Boeheim, now in his 47th season, won his 1,000th game. But for those who have followed Boeheim through his years, he’s been the head coach when SU has defeated 1,101 other teams.

