4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Why Ethereum, Solana, and XRP Are Falling Today
Cryptocurrencies continued to fall this weekend and into this morning, as the fallout and contagion from the FTX bankruptcy continue to plague the crypto market and exacerbate the crypto winter. Since the market closed Friday, the price of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded more than 6% down...
How do you slice a billion-dollar crypto bankruptcy pie?
The 50 biggest claims against FTX total $3.1bn. Now a US court has to determine who gets what – if anything. Plus, what will be more valuable by the end of the year: Musk’s stake in Twitter, or a lettuce?
Hyatt Hotels (H) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Investors might want to bet on Enovix Corporation (ENVX), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
What Makes Fair Isaac (FICO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: ARKK, ZM, ROKU, EXAS
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK) where we have detected an approximate $486.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 6.7% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 198,300,000 to 211,600,000). Among the largest underlying components of ARKK, in trading today Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) is down about 0.6%, Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) is down about 4.3%, and EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) is lower by about 0.9%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the ARKK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of ARKK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Genuine Parts (GPC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
Here's Why National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
LABU, NSPL: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS BIOTECH BULL 3X SHARES, where 22,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.0% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change...
Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2022: EAF,MDB,INTU,J
Technology stocks added slightly to their prior Monday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 1.7% this afternoon. In company news, GrafTech International (EAF) gained almost 30% after the graphite electrode manufacturer said environmental regulators in Mexico late last week...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today
Shares of foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling today, down as much as 3.3%, before recovering to a 2.1% decline as of 1:52 p.m. ET. Taiwan Semi surged last week on the news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a sizable stake in the semiconductor foundry giant. So it's not that surprising to see some investors locking in short-term gains on Monday.
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed at $52.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Cassava (SAVA) Stock: Risk/Reward Equation Is More Balanced, Says Analyst
Cassava (SAVA) shares have put in a good rally since hitting a yearly low in late July, with the stock almost doubling during the period. However, the surge is a bit of a head scratcher to B. Riley’s Mayank Mamtani who finds no real evidence to support the uptick.
