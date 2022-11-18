Read full article on original website
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Coming Before Christmas Season Ends
Despite modest price declines, Americans have been severely impacted by persistent inflation. In certain states, though, they may receive a fresh stimulus check before the end of the Christmas season.
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Monday roughly down on fears that China could resume stricter measures to fight COVID-19 after it said it faces its most severe test of the pandemic. "There is this fear that China might reinstitute some of the COVID restrictions that they've...
Here's Why National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
Interesting FOLD Put And Call Options For July 2023
Investors in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) saw new options become available this week, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 242 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOLD options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
3 Internet Software Stocks to Buy in a Prospering Industry
The Zacks Internet Software industry is suffering from increased geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher wage inflation, currency fluctuations and the pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions. However, industry participants like Coupa Software COUP, Model N MODN and eGain EGAN are benefiting from accelerated demand for digital transformation and the ongoing shift to the cloud. The high demand for Software as a Service or SaaS-based solutions due to the increasing need for remote working, learning and diagnosis software, as well as cybersecurity applications, has been a major driver. The growing demand for solutions, which support hybrid operating environments, is noteworthy. Robust IT spending on software is another positive factor for the industry participants.
NEX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (Symbol: NEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.37, changing hands as low as $9.26 per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bear Market? Resilient Investors Thronged Stock Market This Year Despite Mayhem, Shows Data
The stock market has been in the doldrums this year but investors are continuing to plow investment dollars into the market. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, is down about 16% year-to-date at $394.59. At one point in mid-October, the SPY dropped to a 52-week low of $348.11 before making good some of the losses.
PINC vs. HQY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical Services stocks have likely encountered both Premier, Inc. (PINC) and HealthEquity (HQY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
Crypto Companies Continue to Drop on Contagion Fear
More than two weeks after FTX started to collapse, the crypto market hasn't come close to recovering. In fact, the risk seems to be rising as investors are questioning if exchange Genesis will survive the current decline and if there could be fallout with parent company Digital Currency Group and sister companies like Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.
ARHS or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) and Tractor Supply (TSCO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks...
GPC March 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) saw new options become available today, for the March 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 116 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GPC options chain for the new March 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
2 Deeply Oversold Tech Stocks That Wall Street’s Sticking With
The great tech wreck of 2022 will go down in the history books as one of the worst tech-focused sell-offs since the 2000 dot-com bust. High-tech innovations like Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) have seen their shares obliterated (down 82% and 70% year-to-date, respectively). Despite the downfall, most Wall Street analysts haven't changed their stances. Each stock sports a "Moderate Buy" rating, even after a drastic reversal in sentiment amid rising interest rates.
Notable Monday Option Activity: NUE, SWKS, ACN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 9,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 931,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
