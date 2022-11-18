Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Mom explains how people talk differently to her child when they think it's a boy vs. a girl
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 2, 2021. It has since been updated. A few months into motherhood, former Miss Universe Canada Siera Bearchell made an astute observation about how people interact with her baby. She realized that strangers talk to her daughter, Lily, totally differently depending on whether they think she's a boy or a girl. Taking to TikTok recently, Bearchell explained that there are clear differences in what folks say to the toddler depending on what the young girl is wearing at that time. In the video, which has been viewed over 9.2 million times, the Miss Universe 2016 contestant shared that when people assume Lily is a boy, they mostly comment on her strength and capabilities and that as soon as she's dressed in anything pink or a dress, they compliment her looks.
Upworthy
Can you guess how many girls are in this photo? Very few people guess the correct answer
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 23, 2020. It has since been updated. Every once in a while comes along an optical illusion that makes you do a double-take. Much like the blue-gold dress confusion, the latest illusion doing the rounds of the internet has left people scratching their heads. The image was first shared on Instagram and appeared to be a long line of girls sitting alongside each other with their heads turned in different directions. The photo was taken by Swiss photographer Tiziana Vergari and uploaded in 2016 but four years later, people still can't make up their minds on how many girls feature in the photo, reported Express. It is evident that there's a mirror at play in the image which makes it even more difficult to determine the number of people in the photo.
27 Dog Tweets That Deserve To Be Read, Laughed Like Hell At, And Seriously, Seriously Appreciated
"Until you have a dog, you have no idea what could be eaten."
Boomer Dad explains why America is experiencing labor issues and hits the nail on the head
The retired teacher explained that the American education system played a huge role in hampering the critical thinking of children.
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves went out of his way to make the day of an 80-year-old grandmother who had a crush on him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 1, 2022. It has since been updated. Keanu Reeves is, without doubt, one of the nicest men in Hollywood. There's an endless list of stories about him taking time out to be courteous and nice to people, from looking after his colleagues on film sets to funding children's medical care and spending time with fans. One person recently shared a story that sums up Keanu Reeves, revealing how the "Matrix" star called up their grandmother—who had a longstanding crush on the charming actor—and spoke to her for several minutes, cheering her up. "My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young," they wrote on Reddit. "Saw all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to the Matrix."
Upworthy
Maroon 5 got down on the floor to calm 10-year-old fan who had a panic attack
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 19, 2021. It has since been updated. What would you rather be remembered and known for? Being rich and famous or kind and empathetic? While the former might win you a lot of clout-chasing worshippers, the latter is what will leave a lasting impression on those who cross your path. We saw one example of this a few years ago when the uber-popular American band, Maroon 5, did the sweetest thing for an adorable superfan who came to see them. Christopher Warner, a young Maryland resident with Down syndrome, saw his dreams come true in 2015 when his favorite musicians reached out to invite him to a live show.
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Benedict Cumberbatch defends a female fan after she was pushed by other fans in the crowd
“Don’t apologize to me, apologize to the lady,” Cumberbatch said to a fan who apologized to the actor for not backing up.
Upworthy
2-year-old's hilarious diner routine has gone viral and it is all things sugar and spice
A 2-year-old is going viral for the most adorable reason. Willow created a series of short videos called Willow's diner, where she serves customers with a little bit of "Sass on the side." Everyone is going crazy over this adorable child and her sarcastic anecdotes while playing make-believe kitchen outside. Her mother, Sarah Dart, says that it began as a way to spend some time with her daughter. However, it quickly went viral on TikTok with people enjoying her sweet and sassy personality.
95-year-old makes Grammy history after grandson records her first ever album
The world will now know the 'angelic and soulful' voice of Angela Alvarez.
Brave man jumps into freezing water to save woman attempting to end her life: 'I'm here. I love you'
"I told her, ‘I don’t know who you are, but I’m here, and I love you, and I’m going to help you,’" Dane said.
Upworthy
Tia Mowry says her marriage was a success after divorcing her husband, sparking discussion
The common perception is that a divorce suggests a failed marriage, however, there is a different perspective to look at it. Marriages are based on companionship and love. Ending them doesn't necessarily mean that you have failed. Tia Mowry, the Sister star, recently announced her divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict. Her 14-year marriage has ended, but she doesn't think it was a failure. She recently opened up about her divorce in an interview with TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She explained, "My marriage was a success. I look at it as like a curriculum when you’re in college or high school. You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating. I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children."
Upworthy Weekly podcast: Life lessons, friends at 40, Biff's song
What are Alison and Tod talking about this week? Friendship in your 40s, life lessons learned “the hard way” and Biff’s hilarious “Back to the Future” song. Listen and subscribe today.
Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'
Christine King was driving by the interstate overpass when she noticed a man fighting with a woman and threatening to throw a baby off the overpass.
Upworthy
Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise 'good' kids. Here are 6 tips.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 10, 2022. It has since been updated. Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn't made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it's important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are six key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Cinematographer Threw Himself into the Horror and the Beauty of World War I
When a freak snow flurry began dusting the set for “All Quiet on the Western Front” on a winter location shoot in the Czech Republic early last year, cinematographer James Friend knew he had to keep rolling. The epic Netflix adaptation of the 1929 war polemic by Erich Maria Remarque, directed by Edward Berger and starring Felix Kammerer as German soldier Paul Bäumer as a naïve volunteer thrown into the nightmare of endless trench warfare, screened in competition at the Camerimage Intl. Film Festival last week. “Filmmaking is a very organic process,” says Friend, “and even though we sat down and found...
Michelle Obama fulfills 99-yr-old woman's dream to meet her a week before turning 100: 'Greatest b'day'
The South Philadelphia almost-centenarian revealed that her one wish was to meet the former First Lady.
Employee told to clock out only with manager's permission, she makes boss regret it immediately
After she was told to seek permission for clocking out, she checked with her co-workers and found out that there was no such rule.
"It Started When My Wife Was Pregnant, But Has Become A Mainstay In Our Kitchen": People Are Sharing The Food Combinations That Sound Totally Strange, But Somehow Taste Delicious Together
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
21 Wild Pictures Of Hotels, Motels, And Hostels That Are Somehow Living In The Year 3022
*books a vacation and stays in hotel room the whole time*
