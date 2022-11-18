Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
S-C FBLA Project ‘Mental Health Matters’ Begins
Smith-Cotton High School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) will conduct a community service project Nov. 21 through Jan. 6 called “Mental Health Matters.”. The club is collecting money and donations to provide local schools with mental health baskets for students in need. They are looking for donations such...
It’s Salvation Army Bell Ringing Time In Sedalia!
Thanksgiving is Thursday and Friday is Black Friday. That means it's also time to donate to the Sedalia Salvation Army and they could use your help in helping our neighbors in need. The Sedalia Salvation Army recently posted on their Facebook page they're looking for bell ringers for the holiday...
Hotel Bothwell’s Thanksgiving Lighting Is Better Than Ever
One annual tradition here in Sedalia is the lighting of the Hotel Bothwell. Since it's such a beautiful historic building, it's a real treat to see all the lights, Christmas decorations, and little touches that really kick off the Holiday Season. So, when is it this year? Well. You know...
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA ANNOUNCES THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SCHEDULE
The City of Sedalia announced that the Thanksgiving holiday will be observed on November 24 and November 25. City Offices including the Materials Management Site will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. Trash service will run on Friday, November 25. The trash collection for the week will be as follows:
I Tried Most Of The New Wendy’s Specialty Items And I’ll Tell You All About It
Admittedly, you guys, I don't have fast food very often. I honestly can't remember the last time I have. Maybe it was for another one of these posts? Who knows. It's not because I'm So Fancy and amazing, and I'm whipping up homecooked meals that make Benjamin Ebbrell blush... its just that I'm cheap. I would rather spend ten dollars to buy a whole bag of frozen dino nuggets then ten dollars on one meal. You get me. So don't get it twisted.
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
As A Missourian Are You Willing To Die On This Hill?
Only In Your State recently published an article entitled "7 Hills Every Missourian Is Willing To Die On" and I think it's full of lies. Because I'm honestly, not willing to passionately argue any of the points in their article. Yet, there's one point, in talking to many Sedalians that I just don't believe.
Adopt These Pups From The Sedalia Animal Shelter For Only $50 This Month
The Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special going on throughout the month of November and it could save you some cash if you're looking to adopt a big dog this holiday season. For the rest of November, the Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special on the adoption of big dogs. All dogs over 40 pounds, regardless of how long they've been staying at the shelter, are adoptable for $50 through the end of the month.
Better Winterize Your Car! First Snowfall Is Coming. Are You Prepared?
We are finally starting to get some cold November temperatures. Our first snowfall really hasn't hit Sedalia yet, although my family back in Illinois saw flakes. Now would be a good time to make sure your car is winterized and prepared. We all remember last winter don't we? Lots of snow, some brutally cold mornings, and tough driving conditions. Vehicle maintenance professionals say NOW is the time to prepare your vehicle.
Ride The Train to Sedalia With Santa On December 10, 2022
Everyone knows Santa is magic, and this year Santa's bringing the magic of meeting him while riding on the rails to kids in towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg. When I was a child there was nothing more fun than going on a train ride. It probably started with riding the el train in Philadelphia, then Amtrak between Philly and Connecticut, and just grew from there. In fact, I recently detailed a trip I took on the Missouri River Runner between Warrensburg and Missouri. You can read that here.
Blue Springs South student in custody after making threat to school
The Blue Springs Police Department arrested a student from Blue Springs South High School on Monday after a threat was made to the school.
You Love Nostalgia? This Sedalia Store Fills You With It! Shop There!
This holiday season, I think a fair amount of people are looking for unique gifts for their loved ones. Perhaps something that may not cost as much money as something brand new. If any of you would like to find something that will fill you full of nostalgia, and perhaps relive your youth, downtown Sedalia has a shop for you!
KRMS Radio
Accident Sends Versailles Woman To Lake Regional
A 61 year old Versailles woman was injured in a one-car wreck in Morgan County on Saturday evening. The Highway Patrol says Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkmann was the driver and sole occupant of a car that was travelling north on Route BB when it left the road, crossed Crystal Road, overturned and struck a tree.
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
This Pizza Buffet With Great Chicken Would Be A Slam Dunk In Sedalia
As we left Mazzio's to head back to the studio after enjoying their buffet, the conversation turned to different pizza joints that offer a pizza buffet. I mentioned to Behka that I really missed Pizza Ranch, a pizza buffet joint that has great fried chicken, and wished we had one. I was shocked when without missing a beat she told me Sedalia almost got a Pizza Ranch.
Celebrate Aviation History Month….. in Marshall? Absolutely!
Well, yes, there is an National Aviation History month. I admit, I did not know that, but again... I live under a rock, you guys. And you'd think I WOULD know, because I had a great brush with aviation history right here in West Central Missouri not too long ago!
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Don’t Blame You If You Want To Eat Out This Thanksgiving. What’s Open?
Thanksgiving is the holiday where ideally you gather around a table with friends and family and are thankful for what you have. You share your blessings. Sometimes there can be stress around this holiday. Especially if you happen to be the one who is in charge of preparing the feast. The turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, or whatever side dishes your family enjoys.
S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
KIX 105.7
