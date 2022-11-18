ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Ridge, MO

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KIX 105.7

S-C FBLA Project ‘Mental Health Matters’ Begins

Smith-Cotton High School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) will conduct a community service project Nov. 21 through Jan. 6 called “Mental Health Matters.”. The club is collecting money and donations to provide local schools with mental health baskets for students in need. They are looking for donations such...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

It’s Salvation Army Bell Ringing Time In Sedalia!

Thanksgiving is Thursday and Friday is Black Friday. That means it's also time to donate to the Sedalia Salvation Army and they could use your help in helping our neighbors in need. The Sedalia Salvation Army recently posted on their Facebook page they're looking for bell ringers for the holiday...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

CITY OF SEDALIA ANNOUNCES THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

The City of Sedalia announced that the Thanksgiving holiday will be observed on November 24 and November 25. City Offices including the Materials Management Site will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. Trash service will run on Friday, November 25. The trash collection for the week will be as follows:
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

I Tried Most Of The New Wendy’s Specialty Items And I’ll Tell You All About It

Admittedly, you guys, I don't have fast food very often. I honestly can't remember the last time I have. Maybe it was for another one of these posts? Who knows. It's not because I'm So Fancy and amazing, and I'm whipping up homecooked meals that make Benjamin Ebbrell blush... its just that I'm cheap. I would rather spend ten dollars to buy a whole bag of frozen dino nuggets then ten dollars on one meal. You get me. So don't get it twisted.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!

I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

As A Missourian Are You Willing To Die On This Hill?

Only In Your State recently published an article entitled "7 Hills Every Missourian Is Willing To Die On" and I think it's full of lies. Because I'm honestly, not willing to passionately argue any of the points in their article. Yet, there's one point, in talking to many Sedalians that I just don't believe.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Adopt These Pups From The Sedalia Animal Shelter For Only $50 This Month

The Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special going on throughout the month of November and it could save you some cash if you're looking to adopt a big dog this holiday season. For the rest of November, the Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special on the adoption of big dogs. All dogs over 40 pounds, regardless of how long they've been staying at the shelter, are adoptable for $50 through the end of the month.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Better Winterize Your Car! First Snowfall Is Coming. Are You Prepared?

We are finally starting to get some cold November temperatures. Our first snowfall really hasn't hit Sedalia yet, although my family back in Illinois saw flakes. Now would be a good time to make sure your car is winterized and prepared. We all remember last winter don't we? Lots of snow, some brutally cold mornings, and tough driving conditions. Vehicle maintenance professionals say NOW is the time to prepare your vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Ride The Train to Sedalia With Santa On December 10, 2022

Everyone knows Santa is magic, and this year Santa's bringing the magic of meeting him while riding on the rails to kids in towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg. When I was a child there was nothing more fun than going on a train ride. It probably started with riding the el train in Philadelphia, then Amtrak between Philly and Connecticut, and just grew from there. In fact, I recently detailed a trip I took on the Missouri River Runner between Warrensburg and Missouri. You can read that here.
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Accident Sends Versailles Woman To Lake Regional

A 61 year old Versailles woman was injured in a one-car wreck in Morgan County on Saturday evening. The Highway Patrol says Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkmann was the driver and sole occupant of a car that was travelling north on Route BB when it left the road, crossed Crystal Road, overturned and struck a tree.
VERSAILLES, MO
KIX 105.7

This Pizza Buffet With Great Chicken Would Be A Slam Dunk In Sedalia

As we left Mazzio's to head back to the studio after enjoying their buffet, the conversation turned to different pizza joints that offer a pizza buffet. I mentioned to Behka that I really missed Pizza Ranch, a pizza buffet joint that has great fried chicken, and wished we had one. I was shocked when without missing a beat she told me Sedalia almost got a Pizza Ranch.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Don’t Blame You If You Want To Eat Out This Thanksgiving. What’s Open?

Thanksgiving is the holiday where ideally you gather around a table with friends and family and are thankful for what you have. You share your blessings. Sometimes there can be stress around this holiday. Especially if you happen to be the one who is in charge of preparing the feast. The turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, or whatever side dishes your family enjoys.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade

Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy