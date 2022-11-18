ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHEC TV-10

AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 2

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]
Reuters

Italy to press ahead with plans to sell ITA despite MSC snub

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's government will press ahead with plans to sell a majority stake in airline ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday, after shipping group MSC dropped its interest.
AFP

W.Africa, European partners bolster ties against Sahel jihadist threat

West African nations met with European leaders on Tuesday for talks on "homegrown" ways to prevent jihadist conflict in the Sahel threatening to "engulf" countries on the Gulf of Guinea. Under the so-called Accra Initiative, heads of state from the Gulf of Guinea and leaders from Niger and Burkina Faso met in Ghana with representatives from the West African bloc ECOWAS, the EU, Britain and France.

