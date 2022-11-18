The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...

