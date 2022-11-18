Read full article on original website
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Quentin Tarantino Says No One Thought Harvey Weinstein Was a Rapist, but Regrets Not Having a ‘Man-to-Man Talk’
For many a movie, as Quentin Tarantino went, so went Harvey Weinstein: “Pulp Fiction” shot both its writer/director and Weinstein’s independent shingle Miramax into the Hollywood stratosphere and forged a partnership that would span eight of Tarantino’s 10 feature films. But for all those years of...
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
SEAL Team - Season 6 question
Does anyone know if the sixth season of SEAL Team will air on Sky or is it only going to be on steaming? do Sky not own the rights now? anyone know when it's back? the first two seasons are now available on Paramount+ app on Sky Q box. Also...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
Scream star's new TV series is cancelled
If you were excited to watch Scream star Neve Campbell in another mystery drama, we have some bad news for you. The actress's new series Avalon, expected to premiere in the US at midseason, has been abruptly cancelled after earning a straight-to-series order at ABC last February (via TVLine). The...
The White Lotus has future revealed beyond season 2
The White Lotus is only a few episodes into its second season, but its future has already been decided. HBO Max has greenlit a third season of the Emmy-winning anthology series, which will focus on the staff and guests at another White Lotus hotel. No other details have been been...
Supernatural actress has died
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox who played Meg Masters has died at the age of 47. Such sad news, I remember her character (Meg) on the show. Awful news, RIP.
James Gunn reveals Guardians of the Galaxy changes for third movie
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has shared some details about what fans can expect from the upcoming Holiday Special, teasing changes ahead of the upcoming third film. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Gunn revealed that fans will see exactly what the Guardians...
Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal lands next movie role
Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has landed his next movie role in Freaky Tales. Freaky Tales is the new movie from Captain Marvel directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, who have gathered together an all-star cast including Rogue One's Ben Mendelsohn, Avatar: The Way of Water's Jack Champion and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Dominique Thorne.
Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat reveals air date for Leslie Jordan's final episode
Call Me Kat has revealed the air date for the last episode Leslie Jordan filmed before his death. The comedy veteran passed away in October, partway through production of the sitcom's third season, where he played principal character Phil, who worked for Kat (Mayim Bialik) as the head baker at her cafe.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Cinematographer Threw Himself into the Horror and the Beauty of World War I
When a freak snow flurry began dusting the set for “All Quiet on the Western Front” on a winter location shoot in the Czech Republic early last year, cinematographer James Friend knew he had to keep rolling. The epic Netflix adaptation of the 1929 war polemic by Erich Maria Remarque, directed by Edward Berger and starring Felix Kammerer as German soldier Paul Bäumer as a naïve volunteer thrown into the nightmare of endless trench warfare, screened in competition at the Camerimage Intl. Film Festival last week. “Filmmaking is a very organic process,” says Friend, “and even though we sat down and found...
Friends fans notice Monica error in classic episode
Friends is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when fans find mistakes and errors all these years later. Eagled-eyed Friends fans have unearthed a blunder by Courtney Cox's character Monica Geller, in arguably one of the show's best episodes – 'The One With The Embryos'. In the episode,...
Blade movie takes big step forward after director exit
Marvel's reboot of Blade has taken a big step forward after finally securing a new director and screenwriter. Filmmaker Yann Demange has been announced as the new director of the MCU's Blade, which stars double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the titular role. Meanwhile, Michael Starrbury has been hired to write the screenplay, Deadline reports.
Is going straight to streaming the new straight to VHS/DVD?
I was pondering this earlier. Is a cinema release still the crème de la crème?. I always thought movies went straight to dvd when studios didn’t think they’ve make enough profit at the cinema. I don’t think that’s the case with streaming. Posts: 20,227.
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles reveals he was "in talks" for Deadpool
Supernatural and The Winchesters star Jensen Ackles has revealed that he had been in consideration for the lead role in Deadpool. While the role of Wade Wilson ultimately went to Ryan Reynolds, Ackles had briefly been in line for it. "There was definitely a movie that I was very much in talks about," he said, while attending a Supernatural convention in Phoenix, Arizona (via CBR).
