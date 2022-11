The Ohio Third Frontier Commission has awarded Case Western Reserve University a $1 million grant to help faculty researchers advance and commercialize their innovations. The new round of funding is the commission’s sixth consecutive award to CWRU since 2017, when the State of Ohio transferred administration of its Technology Validation and Start-up Fund (TVSF) to each applying university’s Technology Transfer Office (TTO).

