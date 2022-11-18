Read full article on original website
Sedalia Man Injured When Motorcycle Strikes Mercedes Benz
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Mercedes Benz, driven by 20-year-old Brett T. Graham of Webb City, was at Us 50 and Quincy in Sedalia around 2 a.m., when he made a left turn in front of a westbound 2021 Taotao motorcycle, driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk of Sedalia.
As A Missourian Are You Willing To Die On This Hill?
Only In Your State recently published an article entitled "7 Hills Every Missourian Is Willing To Die On" and I think it's full of lies. Because I'm honestly, not willing to passionately argue any of the points in their article. Yet, there's one point, in talking to many Sedalians, that I just don't believe.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 59-year-old Darren S. Winter of Alma at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Winter was taken to the Higginsville Police Department, where he was booked and released.
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
In Missouri Is It Legal To Warm Your Car If You Aren’t In It?
Yesterday was the first day this fall/winter that I had to turn the defroster on, in my vehicle. We know that eventually winter will be here and we will have to deal with it. Where I live, I am at the mercy of the elements. No garage for me, so...
Amtrak to Kansas City or St. Louis for Thanksgiving May Be Tough
If you're looking at taking the train to Kansas City or St. Louis for Thanksgiving, I'd book the trip now. Otherwise, you might have to find a different way to get into either city. Fox 4 Kansas City is reporting that Amtrak, which was supposed to restore Missouri River Runner...
Pleasant Hill Woman Dies in Head-on Collision in Jackson County
A Pleasant Hill woman died in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, driven by 46-year-old Daniel E. Speckman of Greenwood, was on Missouri 150, west of Missouri 7 around 6:30 a.m., when the truck began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a westbound 2013 Ford Focus, driven by 27-year-old Kyliah R. Sharkey of Pleasant Hill, head on.
Two Injured When Jeep Hits Deer
Two people were injured after their vehicle struck a deer Wednesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 25-year-old Daniel J. Hill of La Monte, was on US 50, west of Daviess Road around 7:45 p.m., when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 18, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of November 15th, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle check at the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard. Deputies attempted to make contact with a subject, who fled on foot into the motel. Deputies then took Nickie Elaine Smith, 37, of Sedalia, into custody. Smith was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on an original charge of Assault. Smith also had a violation involving Child Support/Public Assistance Information. Smith was booked on the warrants at the Pettis County Jail and given a charge of Resisting Arrest, with total bond at $500 cash only and $1500 cash or surety. Deputies also located Christopher Michael Stein, 44, of Sedalia, who was operating the motor vehicle that he and Smith arrived in. Stein was placed into custody for driving without a valid license. After investigation, Deputies discovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia in Stein's vehicle. Stein was booked and released at the Pettis County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License.
It’s Salvation Army Bell Ringing Time In Sedalia!
Thanksgiving is Thursday and Friday is Black Friday. That means it's also time to donate to the Sedalia Salvation Army and they could use your help in helping our neighbors in need. The Sedalia Salvation Army recently posted on their Facebook page they're looking for bell ringers for the holiday...
Ride The Train to Sedalia With Santa On December 10, 2022
Everyone knows Santa is magic, and this year Santa's bringing the magic of meeting him while riding on the rails to kids in towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg. When I was a child there was nothing more fun than going on a train ride. It probably started with riding the el train in Philadelphia, then Amtrak between Philly and Connecticut, and just grew from there. In fact, I recently detailed a trip I took on the Missouri River Runner between Warrensburg and Missouri. You can read that here.
School Shootings? Maybe This Bulletproof Whiteboard Will Help Save Lives
It may not be a topic that people want to discuss, but school shootings still are happening throughout the country. Depending on what side of the political aisle you are on, you can look at this in one of two ways. Remove assault weapons and the shootings will go down, or invest more in figuring out why the shooters are doing what they are doing.
Two Injured in La Monte Crash
A Canadian man and a Warrensburg man were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in La Monte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Infinity G37, driven by Jason S. Mege of Innisfail, Alberta Canada, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at Pleasant Green Road around 9 p.m., and pulled into the path of a westbound 2013 Chevy Cruze, driven by 29-year-old Rylan T. Collett of Warrensburg.
Missouri Woman Sues Walmart Over Prenatal Acetaminophen Exposure
The article on the Fox 4 Kansas City website about a Missouri woman suing Walmart for failing to warn about the dangers of prenatal acetaminophen exposure piqued my interest. Yet, like a lot of stories, that on their face seem simple, there's a lot more to the story than the television station lays out.
Man Stayed by Wife’s Side in Missouri House Fire; Both Died
An elderly Missouri couple died in a fire when a man refused to leave his wife as their home burned and the floor that was their escape route collapsed, fire officials said. Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr, both 84, died in the fire Thursday at their home in New Melle, Missouri, about 37 miles (59.55 kilometers) west of St. Louis.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI Drugs After One-Car Crash
Sedalia Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on West 16th near Stewart Avenue Monday just before midnight. Investigation revealed that the driver, 20-year-old Dakota Gibson of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Gibson was arrested and taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by PCAD for a blood draw. Gibson was then transported to...
KC Man Arrested for DWI Drugs & Alcohol
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Oak Grove on a vehicle for moving violations, at 8:01 p.m. Sunday. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Nikita Andreyevich Antonov of Kansas City, was found to be intoxicated by a combination of drugs and alcohol. Antonov was placed under arrest for...
Food Truck Frenzy Coming to PCCP Wednesday
A "Food Truck Frenzy" is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., at the Pettis County Partnership, located in the State Fair Shopping Center in Sedalia. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the PCCP in support of Homeless Awareness month.
Speedy Driver Arrested for DWI By Drugs
Sedalia Police observed a car traveling eastbound on Broadway around Arlington at a high rate of speed at 1:33 a.m. Saturday. Radar indicated the car was doing 61 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. A traffic stop was conducted at Broadway and Crockett Avenue. The driver,...
Two 32-year-olds Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance
On November 17, 2022, at approximately 7:35 a.m., members of the Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigations and Crime Resolution Unit responded to 906 S Kentucky Ave to serve a drug-related search warrant. Upon arrival at the residence, entry was made and two adult subjects were detained without incident. A...
