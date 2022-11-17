Kenny Chesney released his debut album In My Wildest Dreams in 1994. Since then, he has recorded more than 20 albums, launched a record 31 singles to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and become one of the best-selling artists in country history. The East Tennessee native boasts a trophy case full of awards including several ACM Entertainer of the Year Awards. Earlier this year, his Here and Now Tour sold over a million tickets making it his highest-grossing tour ever. Now, Kenny is looking to hit the road again in 2023.

