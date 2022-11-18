Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
Year-to-date home sales sluggish across region
No surprise here: Year-to-date home sales through October across Northern Virginia’s major jurisdictions show significant dropoffs from the same period in 2021. A total of 28,998 properties went to close during the first 10 months of this year in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria, based on an analysis of sales data by the Sun Gazette.
sungazette.news
Grant program works to support Va. parkland
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced a record $14.9 million in grant awards from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation – funding that will help conserve just under 14,000 acres throughout the commonwealth. A total of 40 projects will receive financial support, including acquisitions of land for...
Comments / 0