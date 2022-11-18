ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
sungazette.news

Arlington parks spokesman moving to Fairfax job

Maybe it’s a case of being called up from the minors to the majors – or perhaps cranks would call it leaping from the frying pan into the fire – but the Arlington County government’s parks spokesman is moving to neighboring Fairfax County. Susan Kalish, who...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

ARISE Guaranteed Income Program Sees 4,149 Applications

More than 4,100 hopeful residents applied for a new guaranteed income pilot program called Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE), which is set to provide residents with payments of $500 per month for two years, no strings attached. Of the 4,149 applications received, just 170 will receive...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
sungazette.news

Year-to-date home sales sluggish across region

No surprise here: Year-to-date home sales through October across Northern Virginia’s major jurisdictions show significant dropoffs from the same period in 2021. A total of 28,998 properties went to close during the first 10 months of this year in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria, based on an analysis of sales data by the Sun Gazette.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
sungazette.news

Library system preps ‘Read Outside the Lines’ initiative

It’s no billion-dollar Powerball payoff, but the Arlington library system has an upcoming lottery that may help expand your mind rather than your wallet. “Read Outside the Lines” will give 100 library patrons the chance to check out a selection of specially selected tomes on surprise topics each month during the coming year.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County

Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
GERMANTOWN, MD
sungazette.news

Arlington Republicans to salute volunteers

The Arlington County Republican Committee will hold its annual holiday and volunteer-appreciation dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Crystal City Sports Pub, 529 23rd St. South. The event will include presentation of the committee’s annual awards:. • The Hilda Griffith Award for Outstanding Volunteer...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

GOPer with Arlington ties wins School Board seat in Manassas

Republicans had no candidate vying for Arlington School Board this year, but a GOP-backed contender with ties to Arlington did win a seat on the Manassas School Board. Sara Brescia finished second in a field of six for the three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot in Manassas. Democratic-endorsed candidates won the other two seats.
MANASSAS, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington Bar Foundation bestows its top accolade

Longtime Arlington attorney William Murray has influenced the community positively not only through legal work and athletic endeavors, but his personal ethics as well, said those honoring him Nov. 15 at the Arlington Bar Foundation’s annual William L. Winston Award Luncheon. Murray has practiced the profession of law at...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Virginia’s new westbound I-66 lanes are open for drivers

The Virginia Department of Transportation has confirmed the opening of the westbound stretch of express lanes along Interstate 66 on Saturday, according to WTOP’s Mary DePompa. I-66 express lanes will extend from Interstate 495 through Virginia Route 28 in Centreville, Virginia, with eastbound lanes expected to open ahead of...
CENTREVILLE, VA
aminerdetail.com

An Open Letter To MCPS Regarding Melissa Ladd

Good Morning, Board of Education members and Central Office Staff:. My wife and I are proud Montgomery County Public Schools parents. Our 16-year-old daughter is a sophomore at Wootton High School, and our son is a University of Maryland College Park freshman and a 2022 Wotton High School graduate. Kimberly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Yep, it’s already time to start thinking 2023 elections

Filing won’t actually commence until the start of the new year, but the 2023 local-election season already has started. “There will be competition,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer predicted, and she’s probably on target: A total of 13 local races (find specifics below) will be headed to Arlington voters in November 2023, which because of its lack of national or statewide races effectively is described an off-off-year race despite the sheer volume of posts involved.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Journal

Salt levels in drinking water could be near tipping point

Salt is in the food we eat, on the pavement under our car tires in winter, and in the powdered laundry detergent we use to wash our clothes. And an ever-increasing amount is ending up in local waters — waters that, by definition, should not be salty. Yet across...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
630 WMAL

Police: Suicidal Man Set Off Condo Explosion that Injured 14

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A fiery explosion that injured more than a dozen people at a Maryland condominium building was ignited by a resident who intended to kill himself and died in the blast, police said. Authorities found the 36-year-old man’s body in the rubble of his unit in...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville shopping center

Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DCist

Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand

Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy