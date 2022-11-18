Read full article on original website
Georgetown Voice
Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund
“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
sungazette.news
Arlington Republicans to salute volunteers
The Arlington County Republican Committee will hold its annual holiday and volunteer-appreciation dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Crystal City Sports Pub, 529 23rd St. South. The event will include presentation of the committee’s annual awards:. • The Hilda Griffith Award for Outstanding Volunteer...
royalexaminer.com
Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River
On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
WTOP
Prince William schools ombudsman: Parent complaints up, employee visits down
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Teacher visits to the Prince William County Schools ombudsman office were down in 2021-22 compared with the previous year, but the number of parents, guardians, and community members who brought issues to the ombudsman more than tripled.
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
Fairfax Times
FCPS under investigation for response to antisemitism
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) will investigate allegations of whether Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) inadequately responded to incidents of antisemitic harassment. The claims were brought against FCPS by United Against Antisemitism, a northern Virginia advocacy organization, who initiated the complaint filed last January...
sungazette.news
Year-to-date home sales sluggish across region
No surprise here: Year-to-date home sales through October across Northern Virginia’s major jurisdictions show significant dropoffs from the same period in 2021. A total of 28,998 properties went to close during the first 10 months of this year in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria, based on an analysis of sales data by the Sun Gazette.
sungazette.news
Arlington parks spokesman moving to Fairfax job
Maybe it’s a case of being called up from the minors to the majors – or perhaps cranks would call it leaping from the frying pan into the fire – but the Arlington County government’s parks spokesman is moving to neighboring Fairfax County. Susan Kalish, who...
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
A Thanksgiving tradition in Washington D.C.
It's that time of year again. The time of year when one lucky turkey gets a pardon from President Joe Biden. In 1963 Former President John F. Kennedy began the tradition of pardoning a turkey, now two turkey from Monroe, North Carolina are getting their chance to be pardoned.
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations
Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
Bay Journal
Salt levels in drinking water could be near tipping point
Salt is in the food we eat, on the pavement under our car tires in winter, and in the powdered laundry detergent we use to wash our clothes. And an ever-increasing amount is ending up in local waters — waters that, by definition, should not be salty. Yet across...
sungazette.news
Yep, it’s already time to start thinking 2023 elections
Filing won’t actually commence until the start of the new year, but the 2023 local-election season already has started. “There will be competition,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer predicted, and she’s probably on target: A total of 13 local races (find specifics below) will be headed to Arlington voters in November 2023, which because of its lack of national or statewide races effectively is described an off-off-year race despite the sheer volume of posts involved.
National Park Service funding will protect Civil War battlefield in West Virginia
The National Park Service announced on Friday that it has awarded $1.9 million to preserve more than 200 acres of Civil War battlefield, including in West Virginia.
mocoshow.com
The Sports Junkies Sign New Four-Year Deal With 106.7; Three of the Four are MoCo Residents
Maryland-natives John Auville (Cakes), Eric Bickel (EB), Jason Bishop (Lurch/Bish) and John-Paul Flaim (JP) will remain on WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan) Washington, DC, weekdays from 5-10am for at least another four years, the group announced last week. Auville, Bickel, and Flaim grew up as friends in Bowie, Maryland. Bishop and...
WJLA
Advocate to immigrants impacted by apt. explosion: Pursuing aid won't impact citizenship
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — An impossible situation has been made more difficult for some families affected by this week's condominium explosion in Gaithersburg. An advocate tells 7News that a number of immigrant families reached out to her with confusion over a federal immigration law that could disqualify people from residency or citizenship if they accessed certain public assistance programs.
Wbaltv.com
Charles County students, staff revive teacher after heart attack
WALDORF, Md. — A Charles County teacher's life lesson not to give up may have saved his life. Frank Holiday's students are inspired by his lessons in welding class at North Point High School in Waldorf. "He doesn't sugarcoat stuff. He tells us the truth about life," said Kayden...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
