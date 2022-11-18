Read full article on original website
Year-to-date home sales sluggish across region
No surprise here: Year-to-date home sales through October across Northern Virginia’s major jurisdictions show significant dropoffs from the same period in 2021. A total of 28,998 properties went to close during the first 10 months of this year in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria, based on an analysis of sales data by the Sun Gazette.
sungazette.news
Arlington parks spokesman moving to Fairfax job
Maybe it’s a case of being called up from the minors to the majors – or perhaps cranks would call it leaping from the frying pan into the fire – but the Arlington County government’s parks spokesman is moving to neighboring Fairfax County. Susan Kalish, who...
sungazette.news
Open house set for Turner Farmhouse in Great Falls
The Turner Farmhouse Foundation will host its third annual pancake breakfast and open house on Dec. 3 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the historic farmhouse, located at 10609 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls. The event is open to the public at no cost. Parking is available on site, with...
sungazette.news
Book sale slated at Tysons-Pimmit Library
Friends of the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library will host the next quarterly book and media sale Dec. 1-4 at the library, 7584 Leesburg Pike. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Proceeds will benefit the library; donations and volunteer support is appreciated. For information, call (703) 338-3307 or e-mail...
sungazette.news
‘The Perfect Christmas’ comes to NVCC campus
Encore Theatrical Arts Project will present an original Broadway-style holiday musical – “The Perfect Christmas List” – from Dec. 10-18 at the Ernst Theater on the Annandale campus of Northern Virginia Community College. “Chaos ensues when one North Pole elf, Chip, tries to worm his way...
sungazette.news
Yep, it’s already time to start thinking 2023 elections
Filing won’t actually commence until the start of the new year, but the 2023 local-election season already has started. “There will be competition,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer predicted, and she’s probably on target: A total of 13 local races (find specifics below) will be headed to Arlington voters in November 2023, which because of its lack of national or statewide races effectively is described an off-off-year race despite the sheer volume of posts involved.
sungazette.news
Vienna Council moves forward with more sidewalk projects
The Vienna Town Council on Nov. 14 advanced six more proposed sidewalk projects in three of the town’s quadrants. The Council authorized Town Manager Mercury Payton to apply to the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust for $225,900 to finance final-design work for the projects. The Vienna Department of Public...
sungazette.news
GOPer with Arlington ties wins School Board seat in Manassas
Republicans had no candidate vying for Arlington School Board this year, but a GOP-backed contender with ties to Arlington did win a seat on the Manassas School Board. Sara Brescia finished second in a field of six for the three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot in Manassas. Democratic-endorsed candidates won the other two seats.
sungazette.news
Arlington Republicans to salute volunteers
The Arlington County Republican Committee will hold its annual holiday and volunteer-appreciation dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Crystal City Sports Pub, 529 23rd St. South. The event will include presentation of the committee’s annual awards:. • The Hilda Griffith Award for Outstanding Volunteer...
sungazette.news
‘Snowman in Concert’ coming to Madison High
The James Madison High School choral and orchestra departments will present “The Snowman in Concert” on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the high school. The event will include a screening of the film based on Raymond Brigg’s “The Snowman” book with live choral and orchestra accompaniment. Following the film, attendees will walk through a winter wonderland, visit with the Snowman and Santa, and enjoy a delicious treat.
sungazette.news
Police: Man behaving erratically at Vienna Inn taken for evaluation
An employee at the Vienna Inn, 120 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Nov. 15 at 10:04 a.m. that a man was taking items out of the restaurant’s storage shed. Officers located the man digging through the dumpster and found he was the same man about whom they had received other complaints regarding erratic behavior.
sungazette.news
Police: More Hondas targeted for airbags
Between Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 17 at around 7:30 a.m., an individual or individuals forced entry into nine vehicles in the vicinity of the 2600 block of South Vance Court, Arlington police said. Airbags were stolen from the vehicles, all of which were Hondas, police said.
sungazette.news
Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker’s death
Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W. Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him...
sungazette.news
Police: Drunk driver nearly hits cruiser in Vienna
A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Let’s hear it for the girls’ team!
We have an interesting sports item this week, noting that an all-girls team playing in the 13-14 age division not only competed this fall against mainly boys squads in Arlington Babe Ruth competition, but also went 8-2-1 in the process. And they did it the old-fashioned way: Having played in...
sungazette.news
Police: Shooting inside residential building leads to multiple charges
On Nov. 15 at 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man screaming outside a residential building in the 1700 block of North Pierce Street, Arlington police said. As officers were responding, the Emergency Communications Center received an additional call for service, reporting shots fired at the...
sungazette.news
Verbal dispute escalates, then police are called in
On Nov. 14, a man and a woman were involved in a verbal dispute in the 1600 block of 18th Street North when the incident escalated as the suspect took the victim’s phone, Arlington police said. The suspect briefly left the area, returning with two males, at which time...
sungazette.news
Police: Two charged in thefts from multiple vehicles
On Nov. 13 at 3:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of 9th Road South for a report of auto larcenies taking place, Arlington police said. Responding officers determined that the suspect or suspects allegedly had smashed the windows of three vehicles and stole airbags from two before fleeing in a vehicle.
sungazette.news
Police: Shoplifter displays knife, makes threats
On Nov. 10 at 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a brandishing, Arlington police said. According to police, a man had exited a business with stolen merchandise when he was confronted by store employees, during which time he displayed a knife and threatened the employees before fleeing the immediate scene.
sungazette.news
Marshall to host six-team basketball tourney
The Marshall Statesmen have hosted early-season boys varsity basketball tournaments in the past, but this season’s high-school event will be a little different – and with a new name. Six teams, including Marshall, will participate in the Coaches vs. Cancer Statesmen Tip-Off Classic on Friday, Dec. 2 and...
