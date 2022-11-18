Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in U.S. electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
sungazette.news
GOPer with Arlington ties wins School Board seat in Manassas
Republicans had no candidate vying for Arlington School Board this year, but a GOP-backed contender with ties to Arlington did win a seat on the Manassas School Board. Sara Brescia finished second in a field of six for the three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot in Manassas. Democratic-endorsed candidates won the other two seats.
sungazette.news
Arlington parks spokesman moving to Fairfax job
Maybe it’s a case of being called up from the minors to the majors – or perhaps cranks would call it leaping from the frying pan into the fire – but the Arlington County government’s parks spokesman is moving to neighboring Fairfax County. Susan Kalish, who...
sungazette.news
Year-to-date home sales sluggish across region
No surprise here: Year-to-date home sales through October across Northern Virginia’s major jurisdictions show significant dropoffs from the same period in 2021. A total of 28,998 properties went to close during the first 10 months of this year in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria, based on an analysis of sales data by the Sun Gazette.
sungazette.news
Yep, it’s already time to start thinking 2023 elections
Filing won’t actually commence until the start of the new year, but the 2023 local-election season already has started. “There will be competition,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer predicted, and she’s probably on target: A total of 13 local races (find specifics below) will be headed to Arlington voters in November 2023, which because of its lack of national or statewide races effectively is described an off-off-year race despite the sheer volume of posts involved.
sungazette.news
Library system preps ‘Read Outside the Lines’ initiative
It’s no billion-dollar Powerball payoff, but the Arlington library system has an upcoming lottery that may help expand your mind rather than your wallet. “Read Outside the Lines” will give 100 library patrons the chance to check out a selection of specially selected tomes on surprise topics each month during the coming year.
sungazette.news
Open house set for Turner Farmhouse in Great Falls
The Turner Farmhouse Foundation will host its third annual pancake breakfast and open house on Dec. 3 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the historic farmhouse, located at 10609 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls. The event is open to the public at no cost. Parking is available on site, with...
sungazette.news
Vienna Council moves forward with more sidewalk projects
The Vienna Town Council on Nov. 14 advanced six more proposed sidewalk projects in three of the town’s quadrants. The Council authorized Town Manager Mercury Payton to apply to the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust for $225,900 to finance final-design work for the projects. The Vienna Department of Public...
sungazette.news
Rotary Club effort helps students use just the right words
The Internet has its place. of course, but for local students, there often is nothing better than a traditional, hands-on dictionary in book form. And this fall, 1,200 third-grade students in the local area are becoming the beneficiaries of brand-new Webster’s dictionaries, courtesy the Dictionary Project of the Rotary Club of Vienna.
sungazette.news
Potomac School students learn about music of Indonesia
Students from The Potomac School in McLean recently participated in an educational program with visiting musicians, arranged by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia. During the excursion, students learned about the angklung, an Indonesian musical instrument made from bamboo, which symbolizes unity and community. Each angklung instrument produces a...
sungazette.news
Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker’s death
Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W. Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him...
sungazette.news
Police: Man behaving erratically at Vienna Inn taken for evaluation
An employee at the Vienna Inn, 120 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Nov. 15 at 10:04 a.m. that a man was taking items out of the restaurant’s storage shed. Officers located the man digging through the dumpster and found he was the same man about whom they had received other complaints regarding erratic behavior.
sungazette.news
Verbal dispute escalates, then police are called in
On Nov. 14, a man and a woman were involved in a verbal dispute in the 1600 block of 18th Street North when the incident escalated as the suspect took the victim’s phone, Arlington police said. The suspect briefly left the area, returning with two males, at which time...
sungazette.news
Book sale slated at Tysons-Pimmit Library
Friends of the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library will host the next quarterly book and media sale Dec. 1-4 at the library, 7584 Leesburg Pike. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Proceeds will benefit the library; donations and volunteer support is appreciated. For information, call (703) 338-3307 or e-mail...
sungazette.news
‘The Perfect Christmas’ comes to NVCC campus
Encore Theatrical Arts Project will present an original Broadway-style holiday musical – “The Perfect Christmas List” – from Dec. 10-18 at the Ernst Theater on the Annandale campus of Northern Virginia Community College. “Chaos ensues when one North Pole elf, Chip, tries to worm his way...
sungazette.news
Police: Mother, daughter charged after boozy underage party
Vienna police officers responded on Nov. 12 at 10:24 p.m. to the report of a loud party involving several underage people in the 500 block of Delano Drive, S.E. The party immediately began to disperse when officers arrived. The homeowner’s daughter advised that her mother had allowed the party and...
sungazette.news
Police: Drunk driver nearly hits cruiser in Vienna
A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop...
sungazette.news
Police: Shoplifter displays knife, makes threats
On Nov. 10 at 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a brandishing, Arlington police said. According to police, a man had exited a business with stolen merchandise when he was confronted by store employees, during which time he displayed a knife and threatened the employees before fleeing the immediate scene.
sungazette.news
Police: Two charged in thefts from multiple vehicles
On Nov. 13 at 3:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of 9th Road South for a report of auto larcenies taking place, Arlington police said. Responding officers determined that the suspect or suspects allegedly had smashed the windows of three vehicles and stole airbags from two before fleeing in a vehicle.
sungazette.news
Madison wins region football tourney semifinal
It’s a familiar spot for the Madison Warhawks. For their third straight season, the two-time defending champion will host the 6D North Region tournament football championship game, this fall at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in Vienna against the Centreville Wildcats. The Concorde District high-school rivals met during the regular season, with Madison winning 21-18.
sungazette.news
Marshall to host six-team basketball tourney
The Marshall Statesmen have hosted early-season boys varsity basketball tournaments in the past, but this season’s high-school event will be a little different – and with a new name. Six teams, including Marshall, will participate in the Coaches vs. Cancer Statesmen Tip-Off Classic on Friday, Dec. 2 and...
