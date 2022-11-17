ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Employers benefit from smart home technology designed to give their caregiver employees peace of mind

By Carina Edwards, CEO, Quil
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago
beckershospitalreview.com

Employees more engaged at companies that clearly define DEI: survey

Companies with a clear, robust internal plan for diversity, equity and inclusion see higher employee engagement, according to a recent survey from Aon. During the third quarter of 2022, the insurance company conducted a global diversity, equity and inclusion survey. It surveyed more than 1,200 rewards, benefits and DEI leaders across 55 countries.
studyfinds.org

Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too

NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
CNET

More Companies Are Adopting 4-Day Workweeks. Here's How to Pitch One to Your Boss

On a Friday afternoon, one employee at Emtrain, a California-based human resources technology company, settles in for a nap. Another employee takes horseback riding lessons, while others play piano, practice photography or visit family members or friends they haven't seen in awhile. They can do this because Emtrain adopted a...
McKnight's

Nursing shortage is affecting patient care, nurses charge in poll

The nursing shortage is taking a toll on patients, according to a recent poll by nurse staffing platform Connectrn. In a survey last month of 1,000 nurses, 9 out of 10 respondents said they felt the quality of care is suffering due to staffing shortages. More than half said their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plates.
Luke Fitzpatrick

Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care

Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Why you should add advance directives to your college freshman’s checklist

Why you should add advance directives to your college freshman’s checklist. “Suppose you’re getting ready to send your young adult off to college for the first time. In that case, you’ve likely been spending the summer getting college dorm and apartment essentials lined up: bedding, storage cubes, first aid kit, extension cords, dry erase board and other room necessities. But have you thought about what could happen should they get ensnarled in a health crisis away from home?”

