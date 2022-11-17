Employers benefit from smart home technology designed to give their caregiver employees peace of mind

Read full article on original website
Employees more engaged at companies that clearly define DEI: survey
Companies with a clear, robust internal plan for diversity, equity and inclusion see higher employee engagement, according to a recent survey from Aon. During the third quarter of 2022, the insurance company conducted a global diversity, equity and inclusion survey. It surveyed more than 1,200 rewards, benefits and DEI leaders across 55 countries.
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too
NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
More Companies Are Adopting 4-Day Workweeks. Here's How to Pitch One to Your Boss
On a Friday afternoon, one employee at Emtrain, a California-based human resources technology company, settles in for a nap. Another employee takes horseback riding lessons, while others play piano, practice photography or visit family members or friends they haven't seen in awhile. They can do this because Emtrain adopted a...
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
The Dangers of Cost Cutting for Employees: How It Can Lead to Employer Conflict
When employers focus on cutting costs, it can often lead to conflict with their employees. This can be a major problem, leading to a decrease in morale and productivity. In this article, we will explore the dangers of cost-cutting for employees. We will also provide some tips on how to avoid this conflict.
Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care
Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.
Why you should add advance directives to your college freshman’s checklist
Why you should add advance directives to your college freshman’s checklist. “Suppose you’re getting ready to send your young adult off to college for the first time. In that case, you’ve likely been spending the summer getting college dorm and apartment essentials lined up: bedding, storage cubes, first aid kit, extension cords, dry erase board and other room necessities. But have you thought about what could happen should they get ensnarled in a health crisis away from home?”
