NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
CEO Alex Chesterman Ups Stake in Cazoo (CZOO)
Fintel reports that Alex Chesterman has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 186,496,856 shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO). This represents 24.4% of the company. In his previous filing dated May 13, 2022 he reported 178,369,874 shares and 23.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
VST's Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Utility Average, VST shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Vistra Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
NASDAQ
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock
Helmerich & Payne (HP) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Mesa Labs (MLAB): Time to Buy?
Mesa Labs (MLAB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
NASDAQ
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Rising for i3 Verticals (IIIV): Will It Gain?
I3 Verticals (IIIV) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy Macy's (M) Stock Before the Holliday Season?
As the holiday season kicks off, Macy’s M shares continue to climb farther above their September lows. Still trading 28% from its highs, this week’s Black Friday shopping weekend could continue boosting Macy’s stock. More and more investors may be wondering if it’s time to buy the department store stock.
NASDAQ
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
Equinix (EQIX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $661.15, changing hands as high as $669.21 per share. Equinix Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Entertainment Stocks To Check Out
Entertainment stocks are publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the entertainment industry. The industry includes businesses involved in the production and distribution of film, television, music, sports, gaming and other forms of entertainment. Entertainment stocks are often volatile, as they tend to be highly dependent on consumer spending. For example, the global pandemic has had a major impact on the entertainment industry, resulting in widespread cancellations and postponements.
NASDAQ
VCLT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: VCLT) where we have detected an approximate $230.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 5.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 58,734,006 to 61,734,006). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VCLT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 70.15% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 74.01% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 22.11% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Interesting SNAP Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Snap Inc (Symbol: SNAP) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SNAP options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Board Approves Cabinets Unit Separation
Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FBHS board of directors has approved its previously announced separation of the cabinets business MasterBrand, Inc. via a tax-free spin-off. The cabinets business will separate into a new publicly traded company, allowing both companies to focus on their core capabilities and invest in growth opportunities to drive long-term shareholder value. The segment, generating about 40% of revenues, deals with the production of custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry, and vanities for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home. Transformational efforts and volume expansion are supporting growth of this segment. Net sales for the unit jumped 20% year over year to $858.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.
NASDAQ
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 22.23% year-to-date. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is down 53.95% year-to-date, and Epam Systems, Inc., is down 47.11% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and EPAM make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
NASDAQ
Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (LU) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (LU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
