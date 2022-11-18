Read full article on original website
Incoming weather system could mean icy roads for Thanksgiving travel
An incoming weather system is expected to drop light snow and possibly create slick roads for Thanksgiving travelers this week. The National Weather Service in Missoula anticipates a storm system will move across the Northern Rockies late Tuesday through midday Wednesday. Meteorologist Brian Conlan says it could bring a grab bag of wintery precipitation to the region.
If you're looking for an excuse to send your company home early as the Thanksgiving weekend is winding down, Mother Nature might be able to help. That's because a change in our long, cold weather pattern of the past couple of weeks is finally kicking in. And that means your visitors will have to deal with a little more stormy weather ahead.
NBCMontana
Inversions keeping the valleys cold; temperatures to slowly moderate early next week
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, snow to impact holiday travel plans
Valley inversions keep temperatures on the cool side again today. Afternoon highs will be in the 10s and 20s for most valleys, but in the 20s and 30s at higher elevations above the inversion. High pressure will begin to weaken on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the 30s. Late Tuesday...
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
NBCMontana
Montanans can expect crowds, long lines when traveling for Thanksgiving
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The week of Thanksgiving is here, and local airports are expecting the travel season to heat up compared with last year. We contacted both Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Missoula Montana Airport. Officials there are expecting record-breaking or close. Both airports are all-hands-on-deck for Thanksgiving week.
This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
Fairfield Sun Times
Expect heavy traffic on I-90 coming out of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Regardless of the outcome from the big Brawl of the Wild game Montana highway patrol expects to see many cars on the road over the next two to three days. This includes traffic coming out of town from some who started leaving towards the end of the game andtraffic in town for those who decided to stay into the weekend.
NBCMontana
Missoula health officials advise against wood burning while poor air quality lingers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula health officials are asking people to refrain from burning wood stoves and having recreational fires through Tuesday, due to bad air quality in the area. The lingering high-pressure ridge with inversions is trapping air pollution in the Missoula Valley and isn't expected to clear until...
NBCMontana
Free Thanksgiving dinners to be held around western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizations are beginning to give out and plan for Thanksgiving dinners in various western Montana communities. Turkey Distribution will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blackfeet Food Distribution Office. For questions, please contact the Blackfeet Food Distribution Center 406-338-7340. Bozeman. Bozeman...
NBCMontana
Butte Parking Commission to meet Tuesday
BUTTE, Mont. — NBC Montana continues to follow the Uptown Butte parking garage controversy. The structure has received unwanted attention in recent months due to reports of illicit activity, raising concerns about safety. The issue will be discussed again Tuesday at the Butte-Silver Bow Parking Commission’s Tuesday meeting, scheduled...
NBCMontana
DPHHS issues reminder on avoiding foodborne illnesses this holiday season
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services reminds people that foodborne illnesses are often caused by consuming food that's undercooked or wasn't washed properly. Officials report 25 gastrointestinal illness outbreaks reported in the state this year. DPHHS recommends following these four safety steps to avoid...
NBCMontana
Cold front to bring accumulating snow, travel impacts early Thursday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will mainly fall with the frontal passage between 2-6 pm. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
