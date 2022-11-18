Read full article on original website
Related
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
dexerto.com
1899: Netflix accused of plagiarism by Black Silence comic creator
1899 is an incredible concept, but the creator of comic book Black Silence has accused Netflix of stealing her ideas to make the show. One of the newest shows on the block for Netflix is also one of its most anticipated: 1899. This new series comes from the same creators that gave us one of the greatest mind-bending shows of the past few years, Dark. We certainly enjoyed 1899, and you can read our review of the show here.
dexerto.com
The Walking Dead finale ending explained
The Walking Dead has finally ended after 11 seasons; however, while the show may be over, the franchise’s future has been set up, so let’s break down the ending. The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC in 2010, introducing the world to Rick Grimes in the immediate fallout of a devastating zombie apocalypse; cities turned into no man’s land, prisons transformed into sanctuaries, and cannibalism festering among the desperate.
dexerto.com
Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas movie – but there’s a catch
Ryan Reynolds is about to star in a new Christmas movie, but turns out he’s actually written one… with Deadpool in it. Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest comedy stars right now. Having recently starred in the new Christmas movie Spirited – which we reviewed here on Dexerto – he’s now making himself a prominent feature of the holiday season.
dexerto.com
Spy x Family episode 19 review: George’s failed pity party
Spy x Family episode 19 focuses on two separate side stories. The first highlights a random character’s supposed last day of school, and the other focuses on Yor’s adventure to help Anya in school. The stories introduced in Spy x Family episode 19 do little to progress the...
dexerto.com
MultiVersus patch 2.1 notes: Marvin the Martian arrives, 11 character changes, more
The MultiVersus 2.1 update has arrived, marking the debut of Marvin the Martian while tweaking just shy of a dozen existing fighters. Here’s a full rundown on the latest patch notes. With MultiVersus Season 2 in full swing, the first major update of the cycle is now live. Following...
dexerto.com
How to use TikTok’s AI face filter
TikTokers are experimenting with the app’s AI face filter and going viral with their results — here’s everything you need to know about trying this filter out for yourself. Filters are one of the biggest sources of trends and challenges on TikTok, with a whole host of...
dexerto.com
Ryan Gosling rumored for “powerful” MCU villain role
Ryan Gosling is rumored to be joining the MCU as an incredibly powerful villain. Ryan Gosling has dabbled in many roles, from Oscar-nominated musicals to rom-coms, and plenty of gritty action franchises, like Blade Runner 2049. Now the star is apparently joining the roster that has pulled in what seems...
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Cinematographer Threw Himself into the Horror and the Beauty of World War I
When a freak snow flurry began dusting the set for “All Quiet on the Western Front” on a winter location shoot in the Czech Republic early last year, cinematographer James Friend knew he had to keep rolling. The epic Netflix adaptation of the 1929 war polemic by Erich Maria Remarque, directed by Edward Berger and starring Felix Kammerer as German soldier Paul Bäumer as a naïve volunteer thrown into the nightmare of endless trench warfare, screened in competition at the Camerimage Intl. Film Festival last week. “Filmmaking is a very organic process,” says Friend, “and even though we sat down and found...
dexerto.com
Xbox reportedly offers Sony 10 year deal to keep CoD on PlayStation
Tensions have been high between Sony and Xbox over CoD’s future, if Microsoft completes its landmark purchase of Activision Blizzard, but Xbox reportedly offered Sony 10 more years od CoD on PlayStation. Mircrosoft shocked the video game industry by announcing its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard earlier in 2022....
dexerto.com
How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers can work together to participate in more difficult 5 and 6-Star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taking on these raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand-new feature in Generation 9, similar to Mega Evolution or...
dexerto.com
Indiana Jones 5 to de-age Harrison Ford to “Raiders-era Indy”
Indiana Jones 5 will feature a de-aged Harrison Ford for its “adrenaline blast” of an opening – and it’s the first time Harrison Ford has believed it. CGI de-aging really began in 2006 with X-Men: The Last Stand, in a short flashback where Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto recruit Jean Grey.
dexerto.com
Who is Elora Danan? Willow’s infant empress explained
With new Disney+ show Willow about to launch, here’s everything you need to know about Elora Danan, the baby at the heart of the 1988 movie, and the forthcoming series. The Willow movie revolved around a baby called Elora Danan, whom heroes Madmartigan, Sorsha, and the title character were trying to protect.
dexerto.com
Rockstar updates GTA RP rules after rapper sets up server to sell NFTs
After rapper Lil Durk attempted to use his GTA RP server as a marketplace to sell his NFTs, Rockstar Games is cracking down. GTA Online roleplaying servers have become one of the favorite ways for players to congregate together in Los Santos. In a roleplaying server, you get to take on your own unique role within the community and engage in unfolding storylines.
dexerto.com
What is TikTok’s viral ‘Who is she’ trend?
TikTokers are going viral by showing off their glow-ups using the ‘Who is she sound’ that’s blowing up on the app as part of a viral trend. Short-from video platform TikTok is home to countless different trends and challenges, with some of them inspired by the range of filters available on the app, and others by viral sounds and audios which take over For You Pages across the world.
dexerto.com
How to save an audio on Instagram
If you want to bookmark a Reels audio on Instagram so you can easily use it later on, doing so is easy. Here’s everything you need to know about saving an audio on Instagram. Instagram continues to be a massive part of people’s daily social media routine, allowing them...
dexerto.com
Get a 50-inch Onn Roku 4K TV for just $148 at Walmart
Looking for a TV to catch all your favorite movies and shows this winter? We just might have the ticket, as the Onn Roku 50″ 4K TV is now $150 at Walmart. Walmart’s Black Friday sales have just gone live for Plus customers. The seven-hour advantage is bringing everything out of the woodwork, as we can see with this 4K TV.
dexerto.com
Disney reappoints Bob Iger as CEO two years after his initial retirement
Disney has chosen to reappoint Bob Iger as CEO – effectively immediately – amid a decline in company growth and revenue concerns. After stepping down from the role in February of 2020, Iger had made it clear at that time that he had no intentions of coming back. However, he has agreed to do just that and serve as CEO for two more years as a way to help the company get back on the right course.
Comments / 0