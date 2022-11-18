Read full article on original website
Related
Best lenses for Nikon D750, from ultra-wide zooms through to super-telephotos
We pick the best lenses for the Nikon D750, one of Nikon's longest running full frame DSLRs
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best New Features in Peppermint OS’s Latest Debian Release
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Peppermint OS, a Debian- and Devuan-based Linux distro, is out again with its newest updates, and it packs a power punch with each element. On November 6, 2022, Peppermint’s developers announced a series of changes to the existing distro, making it an excellent addition to the current set of features.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Best Monitor Deals to Grab This Year
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is the perfect time to grab yourself a great deal to upgrade some of your gear. Monitors have a great discount these days, so it's the perfect time to grab yourself something nice. Not only will this be great for your overall setup, but also for your eyesight, as newer monitors are a lot easier for eye strain.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Color Grading Feature in Adobe Lightroom
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Before October 2020, split toning was one of the most popular tools for editing colors in pictures with Adobe Lightroom. But as any photographer that’s used it before will tell you, the feature—while useful—had its limitations.
makeuseof.com
Maximise Mobile Gaming With the Arzopa G1 Game 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Arzopa G1 Game 15.6-inch portable monitor isn’t the smallest piece of kit, but it is small enough to fit inside a standard backpack or satchel. It can accompany almost any small-screen hardware, enhancing the visuals for better clarity and sharing. Having tried it with various devices, it seems there is nothing this portable monitor cannot do.
Comments / 0